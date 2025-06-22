Early Look at MSU's 2025 Opponents: Nebraska
Michigan State will run into a tough little stretch as soon as it heads on the road for the first time this season.
The Spartans will have back-to-back road contests against USC and Nebraska, with a bye week in between. The Trojans and Cornhuskers are two teams that are expected to rise in the Big Ten this year.
Nebraska enters Year 3 under Matt Rhule and comes off its first bowl game since the 2016 season. It concluded its 2024 campaign with a win over Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl.
The huskers were very active in the transfer portal this offseason, bringing in 17 transfers. Their haul was ranked the 13th-best on 247Sports.
Nebraska landed two quality offensive linemen in senior Rocco Spindler from Notre Dame and junior from Elijah Pritchett from Alabama.
It also added transfer wide receivers Dane Key, a senior from Kentucky, and Nyziah Hunter, a sophomore from Cal.
Defensively, the Huskers brought in transfer redshirt freshman defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri from Missouri and transfer senior linebacker Dasan McCullough from Oklahoma. They did, however, lose their leading tackle from last season, Isaac Gifford, and edge rushers Princewill Umanmielen and James Williams, who transferred to Ole Miss and Florida State, respectively.
Nebraska is returning starting sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola, expected to be one of the best quarterbacks in the conference. Unfortunately for the Huskers, they lost their top three receivers from last season.
They will, however, have significant newcomers with the aforementioned Key and Hunter and freshman Cortez Mills, who was a four-star prospect.
In the backfield, Nebraska also lost its leading rusher in running back Dante Dowdell, so someone will need to step up in that area.
Overall, the Huskers have the potential to be better, especially with one of the least taxing schedules in the conference.
Nebraska is trending in the right direction, and Rhule seems to be building something that has the makings of something very promising.
This should be a tough road game for the Spartans but one they can win.
The two teams will meet in Week 6, a matchup set for Saturday, Oct. 4.
