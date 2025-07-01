Early Look at MSU's 2025 Opponents: Minnesota
Michigan State will head back on the road after its rivalry game against Michigan to face Minnesota for the first time since 2023, a matchup that Spartan fans would like to forget.
This year's meeting could serve as a bounce-back for the Spartans if they are unable to take down the Wolverines at home in Week 9.
Minnesota lost its star offensive tackle, Aireontae Ersery, and quarterback Max Brosner but was able to return a number of other key players.
The Golden Gophers will have a new QB1 in Drake Lindsey, who has just three games of experience. He will have the benefit, though, of throwing to transfer wide receivers Javon Tracy from Miami (Ohio) and Logan Loya from UCLA.
In the backfield, Minnesota returns running back Darius Taylor, who is expected to be one of the conference's best running backs this season. He rushed for 986 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.
Losing Ersery and offensive tackle Phillip Daniels forced Minnesota to replenish its offensive line, so whatever success it has in the ground game might be different than last year.
The Gophers return most of their defense, which will again be headlined by first-team All-Big Ten safety Koi Perich.
Unfortunately for Minnesota, it lost defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman to Miami (FL). His defense ranked top 10 in the entire country last season, so whether or not the Gophers can find that production again is a major question. They also lost All-Big Ten honorable mention, cornerback Justin Walley.
Minnesota will have the benefit of playing this game at home, so by no means is it expected to be a cakewalk for the Green and White, especially when they have many questions to answer themselves.
It will be one of those games, however, that you should win, especially late in the season. And those are the games that Michigan State absolutely has to capitalize on this season if it wants to make a bowl game and end the drought. Especially when it has Penn State two weeks later, with a bye in between.
The Spartans haven't beaten the Gophers since 2017.
