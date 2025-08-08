Suspension of Vikings' Addison Opens Early-Season Opportunity for Former Spartan
As the 2025 NFL regular season draws near, some teams are now preparing to be without some of their top playmakers.
One of those teams will be the Minnesota Vikings, as they'll be without star wide receiver Jordan Addison for the first three games of the regular season for violating the league's substance abuse policy, as the NFL announced on Tuesday.
The Vikings obviously have Justin Jefferson as the centerpiece of their offensive weapons, but now there's a hole at the WR2 spot. It may not be so bad, as former Michigan State wide receiver Jalen Nailor is set for an increased role due to Addison's absence. Nailor, the Vikings' sixth-round pick from 2022, is coming off of the best season of his career last year.
With Addison going to be out, Nailor will have another opportunity to prove that he can be more than just a rotational receiver moving forward. Can the former Spartan show his worth during the first three weeks of the season?
As mentioned above, Addison will be suspended for the first three weeks of the season. Interestingly enough, there is a small sample size for what Nailor was able to do in Addison's absence from last season.
Addison missed Weeks 2-3 with an injury in 2024, with Nailor taking his place. In those two games, Nailor caught six passes for 85 yards and two touchdowns, filling in nicely for the injured Addison. While the numbers aren't eye-popping, those two games allowed for Nailor to receive more targets as the season went on, leading to a career season. He'd end 2024 with 28 catches for 414 yards and six touchdowns.
"Vikings have been prepared for this (Addison's suspension) for months," reported Alec Lewis of The Athletic. "A lot now falls on Jalen Nailor. Also places more on a run game that has looked good and must look good.
As the Spartans prepare for their Week 1 matchup against Western Michigan in a few weeks, Nailor will be in line for perhaps the biggest games of his career. This is a contract year for Nailor, as a strong season in 2025 could suggest a solid payday during free agency next March.
Stay up to date on all your Michigan State football and recruiting news when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation,WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as wellWHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Be sure to also like and share our content when you follow us on X@MSUSpartansOnSI.