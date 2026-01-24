MSU Hockey Takes Down Minnesota in Emotional Night at Munn

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State hockey put itself together enough to earn a victory on Friday night during what was assuredly the team’s most difficult game yet emotionally.

The second-ranked Spartans pieced together a 3-1 win over Minnesota during an emotional night at Munn Ice Arena on Friday night. It was MSU’s first game since Dan Sturges , the team’s director of hockey operations, unexpectedly passed away on Monday. The unranked Golden Gophers aren’t a particularly difficult opponent this year, but it’s a little amazing Michigan State had enough to not only play Friday, but to have enough to grab a win while playing through grief.

Michigan State Director of Hockey Operations, Dan Sturges, photographed during a practice. Sturges passed away on Monday. | Michigan State Athletics

Sturges was honored by both teams before and during the game. MSU is wearing "DS" patches on its jerseys for the remainder of the season, as well as stickers on the back of its helmets. Minnesota wore the stickers on its helmets as well. Teams and the crowd also observed a moment of silence for Sturges before the game.

Maxim Strbak was the player who stepped up on the ice for the Spartans. He scored a goal and had two secondary assists, totaling three points for what is actually his first multi-point performance of the season.

Star goalie Trey Augustine was also fantastic again. He stopped 25 of the 26 shots he faced, with the only one he let through being shot No. 25.

MSU (18-5-0 overall, 9-4-0 Big Ten) will seek to complete a sweep against Minnesota (8-15-1, 4-9-0) on Saturday night. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network.

First Period

Michigan State's Trey Augustine in the crease for a game against Minnesota at Munn Ice Arena on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

MSU grabbed the lead quickly. The Spartans’ very first shot on goal after Sturges’ death found the net about five minutes in. Ryker Lee generated space and displaced Gophers goalie Luca Di Pasquo, a former Spartan, with a spin move that opened enough net for Lee to go to his backhand for a tremendous goal. Assists went to Daniel Russell and Strbak.

Overall, it was a pretty evenly played first 20 minutes, with Michigan State still probably maintaining a slight edge. The score remained 1-0 into the first intermission, with MSU holding a 13-10 advantage in shots on goal when the teams went back to the locker room for the first time.

Second Period

Minnesota's Teddy Townsend chases the punk during a game against Michigan State at Munn Ice Arena on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The middle period was much like the first: relatively evenly played, but with the Spartans ultimately winning the period 1-0. Michigan State extended its lead out to 2-0 on a goal from Gavin O’Connell at 11:17 in the period. O’Connell came flying in from the blue line to the slot and got a nice pass from Anthony Romani, giving O’Connell a golden chance in front that he converted.

Shots on net were 24-19, MSU, after the second period, though it had taken a big effort from Minnesota’s defense to keep it that way. The Golden Gophers had blocked 19 shots to the Spartans’ five through 40 minutes.

Third Period

Michigan State's Maxim Strbak, left, and goalie Trey Augustine celebrate after bearing Ohio State in the Big Ten tournament game on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at Munn Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

It just did not feel like there was any chance Michigan State was losing this one. Strbak made it 3-0, Spartans, with a goal from the top of the circles a little less than three minutes into the final period. It was Strbak's third point of the night.

Minnesota finally scored its first goal of the night with just 6:08 remaining, needing 25 shots on net to get one past Augustine. It came on a 4-on-3 power play for the Golden Gophers on a shot from LJ Mooney that beat Augustine on his glove side, with some help from some screenage. That was that, though, and MSU closed out a 3-1 victory.

Michigan State's head coach Adam Nightingale looks on during the third period in the game against Ohio State on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at Munn Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

