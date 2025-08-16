Former Spartan RB Shines in NFL Preseason Game
Michigan State sent just one player to the NFL by way of the draft this past spring, though several did find homes as undrafted free agents.
One of those was two-year Spartan running back Nate Carter, who is fighting to make the Atlanta Falcons' 53-man roster.
He's certainly making a strong case as Carter turned in 63 yards and a touchdown on nine carries in Atlanta's second preseason game on Friday night. His touchdown was a 43-yard score, the first of Atlanta's two touchdowns in its narrow 23-20 loss to the Tennessee Titans.
"It was a team effort," Carter said after the game. "I wouldn't have been able to do it without the offensive line doing what they were able to do and my coach being able to continue to remind me to take it one play at a time and trust the reads.
"So, it wasn't just my effort, it was an all-around effort from the offensive line to the coaching points and for me being able to execute. So, it was an all-around effort, so I'm grateful to have that result."
This performance followed Carter's first preseason game against the Detroit Lions last week, in which he posted just three carries.
Nate Carter's college career
The former Spartan running back began his collegiate career at UConn, where he rushed for 983 yards and three touchdowns in 17 games. Carter then transferred to Michigan State in 2023 and would turn in a career campaign in his first season with the Spartans, rushing for nearly 800 yards and four touchdowns while playing in all 12 games.
Last season, his final with the program, was a step backward, though a lot of the fault can be placed on Michigan State's offensive line. Carter would total 499 rushing yards, five rushing touchdowns, 173 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns while playing in all 12 games.
Carter then had an impressive Pro Day, which gained him some traction, though he ultimately went undrafted.
The rookie will have a couple more weeks to make his case to make the Falcons' roster, but Friday's outing was a big-time step forward.
