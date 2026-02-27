Magic Johnson Shares Strong Take on MSU Basketball

Michigan State Spartans men's basketball is coming off one of its biggest wins of the season, a 76-74 road victory over No. 8 Purdue Boilermakers men's basketball. With the win, head coach Tom Izzo and the Spartans earned their first victory at Mackey Arena since 2014.

The last time Michigan State won in West Lafayette, Gary Harris and Adrian Payne combined for 48 points on 15 of 25 shooting from the field and 10 of 19 from three-point range. That performance had stood as the program’s last breakthrough in one of the Big Ten’s toughest environments until now.

Feb 26, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans center Carson Cooper (15) dribbles around Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

This time, several Spartans delivered in key moments.

Carson Cooper continued building momentum after his strong performance against Ohio State. The junior forward finished with 15 points and six rebounds while shooting 6 of 9 from the field. He also made a crucial defensive play in the closing seconds, executing a sharp closeout on Trey Kaufman-Renn that forced Braden Smith into a contested three-point attempt as time expired.

Feb 26, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) calls a play during the first half of a game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Jeremy Fears Jr. provided steady production in the first half, knocking down a three-point shot through contact and distributing the ball effectively. However, it was in the second half when he elevated his game. Fears scored eight of his 12 points after halftime and played aggressive on-ball defense. He finished the night 5 of 10 from the field with six assists, controlling the tempo when Michigan State needed poise.

The Spartans also received an energy boost from Coen Carr, who electrified the bench with three powerful dunks, including a highlight-reel finish over Purdue center Daniel Jacobson. Kur Teng added 13 points off the bench on 4 of 8 shooting and came up with a pivotal steal that shifted momentum in Michigan State’s favor. Teng’s performance was especially notable after being publicly challenged by Izzo earlier in the week.

Magic gives Praise

Apr 4, 2015; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan State Spartans former player Magic Johnson greets fans before the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Championship semi-final game against the Duke Blue Devils at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The victory drew national attention, including praise from Hall of Famer Magic Johnson. Johnson, one of the greatest players in program history, congratulated the Spartans on their breakthrough performance. During his time at Michigan State, Johnson posted a 2-2 record against Purdue and never won at Mackey Arena, earning his two victories at Jenison Field House.

Huge win on the road for my MSU Spartans beating Purdue 76-74! Cooper had 15 points, Fears Jr. added 12, and Carr had 11. My Spartans got a big contribution from Teng off the bench with 13 points. @MSU_Basketball — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 27, 2026

Having a legendary Spartan acknowledge both the team and individual contributors could provide a significant confidence boost as the regular season winds down.

Mar 29, 2015; Syracuse, NY, USA; Michigan State Spartans former player Magic Johnson celebrates after the game against the Louisville Cardinals in the finals of the east regional of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at Carrier Dome. The Michigan State Spartans won 76-70.Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

With just three games remaining before the Big Ten Tournament, Michigan State appears to be finding its rhythm at the right time. The Spartans will look to carry this momentum into Sunday’s matchup against Indiana at Assembly Hall, where they are seeking their first win since 2021.

Winning at Mackey Arena is never easy, but Michigan State showed resilience, defensive discipline, and balanced scoring in a game that could define its season. Just as important as the result was the recognition that followed. When Magic Johnson, the most iconic figure in program history, publicly praises a team and highlights individual performances, it carries weight far beyond social media attention. His voice represents the standard of excellence at Michigan State.

