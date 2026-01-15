New MSU WR Fredrick Moore Takes Shot at Michigan

The rivalry between Michigan State and Michigan is never dormant.

That makes transfers between the two schools interesting. MSU picked up one former Wolverine from the portal this offseason, landing wide receiver Fredrick Moore on Jan. 9. UM has been recruiting former Spartan linebacker Aisea Moa as well.

Nov 23, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Fredrick Moore (3) runs the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats in the second half at Michigan Stadium. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Changing sides in a rivalry always has to be a bit interesting. One season, you're being taught to despise one program, and then suddenly you're playing for that program you've been told to hate a bunch of times.

Moore seems to be acclimating to his new position on "The Battle for Paul Bunyan" just fine. He took to Instagram on Tuesday to poke some fun at his old team.

Interesting IG caption from new MSU WR Fredrick Moore, who is switching sides in The Battle for Paul Bunyan. pic.twitter.com/yQGwcgJkkF — Jacob Cotsonika (@jacobcotsonika) January 14, 2026

Analysis of Moore's Caption

Dec 31, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Fredrick Moore (3) runs with the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the third quarter during the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The caption appears to be a reference to a lyric by New York City battle rapper Hallow da Don, who did rap, "Hoping it gets better playing Chris Webber, trying to forget about that time out in Michigan."

In a way, Moore's caption sends a couple of different messages at once. Firstly, the obvious one with no serious deeper meaning is that he is "hoping it gets better," as anyone who is transferring from one school to the next is doing.

Secondly, there is the reference to former UM basketball player Chris Webber, who famously called a "timeout" that Michigan did not have during the 1993 national championship game against North Carolina. That's one little jab at the Wolverines by bringing up one of their fan base's more painful collective memories.

Lastly, he's also simply stating that he's "trying to forget about that time out in Michigan." That one is another one that does not leave too much up for interpretation. There could be plenty to speculate on what went on behind the scenes for Moore in Ann Arbor. Reports came out that he was planning to enter the portal and redshirt during the 2025 season way back in October.

More on Fredrick Moore

Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Fredrick Moore (3) against the Washington Huskies during the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Moore didn't end up recording any offensive stats this past season while appearing in 18 offensive snaps across the first four games of Michigan's season. He also played a fair amount of special teams.

For Moore's whole career at Michigan across three seasons, he recorded 15 total catches for 160 yards and one touchdown. That lone score was actually a pretty impressive catch for Moore during the Wolverines' ReliaQuest Bowl victory over Alabama at the end of the 2024 season, with Moore catching a back-shoulder fade while keeping himself in bounds near the pylon.

Michigan wide receiver Fredrick Moore (3) runs against East Carolina defensive back TyMir Brown (24) during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

