2 Outgoing MSU Transfers Visiting Rival Michigan

Former Michigan State defensive back Justin Denson Jr. announced that he was planning on entering the transfer portal back on Dec. 10. Just about a month later, he's taken a visit to Ann Arbor. EJ Holland of On3 reported that Denson was on a visit to Michigan back on Saturday.

Oct 4, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James (20) is tackeld by Michigan State Spartans defensive back Justin Denson Jr. (12) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

This isn't the only former Spartan who has made the hour-long drive to Ann Arbor. Holland also reported that MSU linebacker Aisea Moa was visiting UM on Friday. Moa entered the portal on Jan. 2.

Criticizing Michigan for taking former Michigan State players would definitely be a "throwing stones from glass houses" move, though. Moa and Denson are both uncommitted still, and MSU is the one who has flipped somebody in the rivalry from the portal. The Spartans picked up former Wolverine wide receiver Fredrick Moore on Friday.

Michigan State's Aisea Moa, left, tackles Boston College's Turbo Richard during the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Aisea Moa

A move to Michigan would actually make a lot of sense for Moa, who has one year remaining. The North Ogden, Utah native began his collegiate career at BYU. His coordinator there during the 2023 and 2024 seasons was Jay Hill, whom new UM head coach Kyle Whittingham picked to be the Wolverines' new defensive coordinator.

That built-in relationship might make the Wolverines an attractive option to Moa.

He also likely knows plenty about Michigan through his brother, Salesi, who is a high four-star recruit that signed with Utah. Salesi visited Michigan a few times himself and also went on an MSU official visit in April 2025.

Moa served more of a backup role this past fall at MSU. He appeared in 11 of the Spartans' 12 games, making 12 total tackles with one tackle for loss.

From left, Michigan State defensive backs Dillon Tatum, Justin Denson Jr., Ade Willie and Aveon Grose look on during camp on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, at the indoor practice facility in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Justin Denson Jr.

Denson is a younger, less experienced player than Moa. The Providence, R.I. native only appeared in three games in 2025 for Michigan State, preserving that year of eligibility. He played in eight games as a true freshman in 2024, meaning that he now has three seasons left. Denson made 15 total tackles during those 11 total appearances.

The news that Michigan is in consideration for Denson got a kick out of fellow defensive back Charles Brantley , who transferred back to MSU after spending this past fall with Miami (FL).

@Jetdenson don’t do that to yourself fam 😂ain’t gone like me no more 💯🤐 https://t.co/S4GcoUDpcr — cinco5™️ (@cbrantley22) January 11, 2026

On3 currently ranks Denson 1,547th overall among all players in the transfer portal, along with 153rd among safeties.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

