Newcomer Edwards Seeking To Make Major Impact With MSU

EAST LANSING, Mich. --- Michigan State's running back room went through a lot of changes this offseason.

The Spartans added three players from the transfer portal, including Iowa transfer Jaziun Patterson and Western Kentucky transfer Marvis Parrish . MSU's most exciting addition, though, was UConn transfer Cam Edwards . He ran for 1,240 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2025, finishing 15th in the FBS in yardage.

Michigan State's Cam Edwards looks on during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I just want to showcase my talent, show people what I can really do," Edwards said Thursday about the shift to Big Ten-level competition. "Obviously, the next step for me is to be in the NFL. I want to be a great running back. I want to be the best running back in the Big Ten. So that's my goals, and I'm gonna try and achieve my goals every time."

Edwards also talked about a team-bonding exercise in which players list their "five H's:" hometown, hero, highlight, hardship, and hope. His "hope" was to win a Big Ten and National Championship during his final year of college football and to then reach the NFL.

Early Impressions of Offense

Oct 4, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies running back Cam Edwards (0) makes the touchdown against the FIU Panthers in the first quarter at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Nick Sheridan's new offense at Michigan State is also leaving a strong impression on Edwards, calling the schematics "great." Edwards considers himself an "all-around back" and certainly believes he can thrive under this system, just as he did at UConn.

"I think I can do anything that the coaches ask me to do," he said. "If you need me to go score a touchdown, I'm gonna go get a touchdown for you, man. I just wanna do what's best for the team and help Michigan State win a lot of games this year."

NFL Idols

Dec 21, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Ford Field. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Edwards, who is from Connecticut, is a New England Patriots fan, but his two favorite running backs in the NFL both play for the Detroit Lions: Jahmyr Gibbs and Isiah Pacheco. Gibbs is entering his fourth year with the Lions after being drafted 12th overall in 2023. Pacheco is entering his fifth season in the league and signed with Detroit as a free agent last month after spending the prior four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Being out here [in Michigan], it kinda sounds crazy," Edwards said when asked about his favorite backs. "I really like watching Jahmyr Gibbs. I like the way he moves, like how he sees everything, and like everything's reactional for him. Another person that I like watching is, when I was younger, is Isiah Pacheco..."

"I like Isiah Pacheco's running style. I kinda compare my game to that. I like to run physical, it's really hard, so I'm ready to go."

More from Edwards