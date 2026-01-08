Michigan State Bringing in Former Iowa RB From Transfer Portal

Michigan State football has picked up its third transfer portal running back in just two days.

The Spartans' latest move is the commitment of former Iowa RB Jaziun Patterson, who announced his commitment on social media on Thursday. He'll have one year of eligibility remaining and join a now-crowded MSU backfield that has already added transfer Cam Edwards (UConn) and Marvis Parrish (Western Kentucky) this offseason.

Dec 30, 2024; Nashville, TN, USA; Iowa Hawkeye running back Jaziun Patterson (9) gets tackled from behind by Missouri Tigers defensive end Johnny Walker Jr. (15) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Across four total seasons at Iowa, Patterson has totaled 858 yards on the ground and four touchdowns. He was the third back in the Hawkeyes' offense this past season, carrying it 60 times across 10 total appearances for 296 yards.

This certainly feels like a surprise. No visit from Patterson to East Lansing was made public, and it had felt like Michigan State had filled its need at the running back position with Edwards and Parrish. Patterson's post on Instagram had several photos from a visit. Given the snow on the field in the background, it must have been a few days ago, since that snow has since melted.

More on Patterson, Expected Role

Oct 12, 2024; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back John Nestor (7) and running back Jaziun Patterson (9) react after a touchdown by Nestor during the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The big question after Patterson's addition is what to make of Michigan State's returning running backs. MSU's Brandon Tullis would be the top returning option after he ran for 301 yards and four touchdowns this past season.

There is also Bryson Williams and Jace Clarizio , though. Both of them were true freshmen this past fall and have some promise. Williams might just end up choosing to become a full-time receiver, as he was brought in as a hybrid RB/WR. Clarizio can't really do that and is likely fifth or sixth on the depth chart, which may not be where he thought he'd be entering his second year of college.

Nothing is set in stone for the returners yet, though. Players still on MSU's roster still have the option to enter the transfer portal until Jan. 16, which gives those still around plenty of time to make a decision.

As for Patterson, he very well might end up holding a similar role as he had at Iowa: RB3. Edwards is the early favorite to be the Spartans' lead running back next year, as he totaled 1,240 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns this past season alone at UConn. Parrish being RB2 would also make a lot of sense, providing plenty of speed, the ability to catch it out of the backfield, and as somebody who totaled 779 scrimmage yards as a true freshman.

Dec 30, 2024; Nashville, TN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Jaziun Patterson (9) runs the ball against the Missouri Tigers during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on this latest portal addition when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW