Michigan State Gets Commitment from Up-and-Coming G5 RB

Michigan State has filled up its need for running backs in a matter of days.

Shortly after landing UConn transfer Cam Edwards on Wednesday, the Spartans have received the commitment of Western Kentucky transfer Marvis Parrish , who announced his decision on social media Thursday. Edwards has one year of eligibility remaining; Parrish has three.

Parrish just entered the portal after a highly successful true freshman season at WKU. The Valdosta, Ga. native totaled 779 yards and two touchdowns in 2025; he got 576 yards on the ground and 203 as a receiver.

Adding Parrish into the fold gives the Spartans at least three serviceable options in their offensive backfield. Edwards should be the lead back after rushing for over 1,200 yards this fall at UConn. There is also Brandon Tullis , who ran for 301 yards and four scores this year. Don't discount young guys Bryson Williams and Jace Clarizio as other potential weapons MSU could utilize.

It's a nice job by Pat Fitzgerald and running backs coach Devon Spalding to fill in those spots. Michigan State lost top running back Makhi Frazier to the transfer portal and also second-leading rusher Elijah Tau-Tolliver due to the exhaustion of his eligibility.

With no high school running backs coming in for the 2026 recruiting class, MSU needed to move quickly and identify multiple solid options. It certainly appears it has done that, getting a longer-term option with Parrish as well.

More on Parrish

Western Kentucky running back Marvis Parrish (21) hangs on to the ball as Delaware Blue Hens linebacker Gavin Moul (35) wraps him up for the takedown during Delaware's first home CUSA football game, which was nationally televised, at Delaware Stadium in Newark on Oct. 3, 2025. Western Kentucky won 27-24. | Benjamin Chambers/Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Parrish visited East Lansing on Tuesday. For his efforts at Western Kentucky this past year, he was named to the Conference USA's All-Freshman team and was twice named as the conference's Freshman of the Week two times.

As a high school recruit, Parrish was clearly not ranked highly enough or recruited as much as he should have been. Parrish finished ranked 2,331st in the class of 2025, according to the 247Sports Composite. That was 240th among prospects from Georgia and 164th among running backs.

It will be interesting to see what kind of role Parris has immediately at Michigan State. Edwards is the projected starter, but the rest of the carries will be a real competition.

The running back room for MSU is also not set in stone yet. Those still on the Spartans' roster still have until Jan. 16 to transfer away from the Spartans. With there no being five realistic options to run the football, it would not be a huge surprise to see one walk away and explore other options.

Michigan State Spartans head football coach Pat Fitzgerald points while introducing himself to the crowd at a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. Fitzgerald was officially hired by MSU on Monday. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

