Why MSU's Nick Marsh Will Have Big Game vs. WMU
Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh is prepared to become one of the top receivers in college football in 2025.
Marsh totaled 649 yards and three receiving touchdowns last season, immediately bursting onto the scene and proving to be the top pass-catching option on this Spartan squad. With an offseason of development under his belt, he is ready to take a leap.
The Spartans take on the Western Michigan Broncos on Friday night, and they are looking to begin the season on the right note. Will Marsh be a big part of a Week 1 victory?
It is hard to imagine him not being one of the main sources of success for this MSU team next week.
Why Marsh will have a big game
Marsh, MSU’s most physically imposing perimeter option at 6-foot-3 and 203 pounds, poses many challenges for a Broncos defense that will try everything to slow him down.
Marsh can win in many ways on the football field, and it will be tough for WMU to account for all of them.
He has a strong connection with his quarterback, Aidan Chiles, and those two are expected to connect often for MSU this season. Expect that to be the case in this game as well.
WMU just saw its top corner from last season, Bilhal Kone, go to the NFL and be selected in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens. Without a professional-caliber defensive back on the field, the Broncos will not have a defensive answer for Marsh.
Jonathan Smith and the MSU coaching staff worked hard to find talent at receiver this offseason, adding two exciting players in Omari Kelly and Chrishon McCray. Their presence is expected to take pressure off Marsh and allow him to see more one-on-one opportunities.
MSU will want to get Marsh the ball as much as possible on Friday, as that will be key to a victory.
The Broncos do not have many viable options to slow him down, so expect him to have a major game against an inferior team and lead the team to a week one W.
Fans will hope the Chiles-to-Marsh connection carries that momentum through the rest of the season.
