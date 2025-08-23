What MSU QB Chiles Must Do to Defeat WMU
Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles is ready to take a step in his second season as the starter in East Lansing.
Chiles showed flashes of being the quarterback many expected him to be, but overall, he struggled in his first season as a full-time starter.
With another year under his belt, many expect a more confident Chiles and a quarterback who can put points on the board.
The Spartans take on the Western Michigan Broncos next Friday, and fans want to see Chiles put up big numbers on a team they expect to beat. What must Chiles do to ensure that happens?
Let’s break down how Chiles can have a big game in his first go-around of 2025.
Decisiveness
The Spartan QB had far too many head-scratching and frustrating moments where he did not make the right decisions.
Chiles threw 11 interceptions last season, many coming in the first two months. While he cleaned up the turnovers towards the end of the year, the team had fewer scoring opportunities.
Chiles must be decisive about where he is throwing the football and not put the ball in harm’s way. If he does those two things, the Spartans can put lots of points on the board.
Aggressiveness
As we mentioned, Chiles turned the ball over less towards the end of last season, but it was because he took fewer risks.
WMU’s defense is solid by MAC standards, but it should not be able to hang with the Spartans. With new, more explosive receivers, Chiles should have more opportunities to take shots downfield.
The Broncos will struggle to defend Nick Marsh, Omari Kelly, Chrishon McCray and Jack Velling. Chiles should be unafraid to take risks against this Bronco defense.
Versatility
Chiles has the chance to be among the most effective rushing quarterbacks in the Big Ten this upcoming season.
His 6-foot-3, 225-pound frame is tough to stop when he gets downhill. Jonathan Smith should dial up some designed runs so Chiles can get out in space and run away from defenders.
Smith knows he needs to keep the Broncos’ defense on its toes, and using Chiles’ legs is a big way that can happen.
