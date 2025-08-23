Spartan Nation

What MSU QB Chiles Must Do to Defeat WMU

What must Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles to do ensure the Spartans defeat the Western Michigan Broncos?

Carter Landis

Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles throws out a pass as the Ducks host the Spartans Friday, Oct. 4, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles throws out a pass as the Ducks host the Spartans Friday, Oct. 4, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles is ready to take a step in his second season as the starter in East Lansing. 

Chiles showed flashes of being the quarterback many expected him to be, but overall, he struggled in his first season as a full-time starter. 

With another year under his belt, many expect a more confident Chiles and a quarterback who can put points on the board. 

The Spartans take on the Western Michigan Broncos next Friday, and fans want to see Chiles put up big numbers on a team they expect to beat. What must Chiles do to ensure that happens? 

Let’s break down how Chiles can have a big game in his first go-around of 2025. 

Decisiveness 

Aidan Chile
Michigan State's Aidan Chiles throws a pass against Iowa in the first quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Spartan QB had far too many head-scratching and frustrating moments where he did not make the right decisions. 

Chiles threw 11 interceptions last season, many coming in the first two months. While he cleaned up the turnovers towards the end of the year, the team had fewer scoring opportunities. 

Chiles must be decisive about where he is throwing the football and not put the ball in harm’s way. If he does those two things, the Spartans can put lots of points on the board. 

Aggressiveness 

Aidan Chile
Michigan State's Aidan Chiles throws a touchdown pass against Prairie View A&M during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As we mentioned, Chiles turned the ball over less towards the end of last season, but it was because he took fewer risks. 

WMU’s defense is solid by MAC standards, but it should not be able to hang with the Spartans. With new, more explosive receivers, Chiles should have more opportunities to take shots downfield. 

The Broncos will struggle to defend Nick Marsh, Omari Kelly, Chrishon McCray and Jack Velling. Chiles should be unafraid to take risks against this Bronco defense. 

Versatility 

Aidan Chile
Michigan State's Aidan Chiles runs for a gain against Iowa in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chiles has the chance to be among the most effective rushing quarterbacks in the Big Ten this upcoming season. 

His 6-foot-3, 225-pound frame is tough to stop when he gets downhill. Jonathan Smith should dial up some designed runs so Chiles can get out in space and run away from defenders. 

Smith knows he needs to keep the Broncos’ defense on its toes, and using Chiles’ legs is a big way that can happen.

Be sure to keep up with all our Michigan State football content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your expectations for Aidan Chiles vs. Western Michigan when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

feed

Published
Carter Landis
CARTER LANDIS