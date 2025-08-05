Why MSU's Courtney Hawkins Intrigued Omari Kelly During Transfer Decision
Courtney Hawkins doesn't get enough credit for just how valuable he has been to the Michigan State football program, both as a player and as a coach.
Hawkins is one of the greatest wide receivers to ever come through the program and was key to the height of the George Perles era. In more recent memory, he has been one of the staff's most notable recruiters and probably its best developer of talent, having sent fellow Spartan wideouts on to the NFL.
There's a method to his coaching ability, and it all boils down to who he is as a person.
Just ask Michigan State transfer senior wide receiver Omari Kelly, one of several quality receivers Hawkins was able to land from the transfer portal this offseason.
"He (Hawkins) just seemed genuine, and when we were talking (when Kelly was in the portal), it felt like he was telling me the truth," Kelly said. "Some coaches will just tell you what they want you to hear and just tell you things to make you feel good. But I felt in my spirit that coach Hawk wasn't one of those coaches.
"And playing for him is very fun. You guys probably don't see it much, but he's a really fun guy. He's down to have a good time, but he also likes to take care of business."
There's also, of course, the appeal of Hawkins having been in these receivers' shoes and having played at the next level. Hawkins was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second round of the 1992 NFL Draft and would go on to play nine seasons in the league.
"It means a lot. He's (Hawkins) actually not the first coach that I've had that played in the NFL," Kelly said. "My freshman year, Ike Hilliard was my wide receivers coach. So, seeing it from him and seeing it from Coach Hawk is good. It's a blessing to even be playing under somebody that's been at that level.
Hilliard played 12 seasons in the NFL. He is entering his fourth season as Auburn's wide receivers coach.
