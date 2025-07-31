WATCH: MSU WR Omari Kelly Talks Fall Camp, Settling in
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State landed several wide receivers from the transfer portal this offseason.
One of the key additions was transfer senior Omari Kelly from Middle Tennessee State, a veteran who was an all-conference wideout and punt returner last season. He will be crucial to the Spartans' success in the passing game,
Kelly addressed the media following the Spartans' fall camp practice on Thursday.
You can watch below:
Michigan State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren spoke to reporters on Thursday as well. Below is a partial transcript:
Q: What's the difference a year makes?
Lindgren: "We're so much further along than we were a year ago. I mean, just to have guys that went through the fire, have been through the install, seeing it again and again, and having worked together just with the staff being here a full season, it's incredible. We were talking up before camp starts where we're at right now as opposed to last season. And excited to take the next step."
Nov 19, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon State Beavers offensive lineman Luka Vincic (63) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Q: What's the biggest difference in Chiles?
Lindgren: "Maturity. That process as a young quarterback. We talked about it a little bit coming out of the spring. I think he learned a tremendous amount, just some ups and downs over the last season. And I felt like he kind of finished the season on an upward trend.
"I do think bringing Jon Boyer in to quarterback coach, it's someone that's around him all the time as far as dialing into some technique stuff and some areas of focus as far as pocket, subtle movement in the pocket. It's been exciting to watch him grow.
"I also think, for him, just an understanding of defensive football and how defenses are trying to attack him. Strengths, weaknesses, I think that, for a QB, (when) you understand some of those looks that you're seeing, the game slows down a little bit for you. And so, like I said, it's been fun to watch him grow in those areas, and this camp will be another good two weeks for him."
Keep up with all our Michigan State football content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on Kelly's comments when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.