How MSU's WRs Can Keep it Going Against BC
The Michigan State Spartans welcome the Boston College Eagles to Spartan Stadium this upcoming Saturday night.
MSU scraped by Western Michigan last week, and the Eagles are a much tougher opponent. The Spartans must be more cohesive on both sides of the ball to get revenge for last season’s loss.
Offensively, MSU did a few things well but struggled to move the ball in the second half. Jonathan Smith and the offensive staff must find ways to keep the ball moving if they want to beat BC.
Behind that is getting the wide receivers going again. The Spartan weapons had a solid day against the Broncos, including Nick Marsh and Omari Kelly.
Marsh caught five passes, including a touchdown in the first half, while Kelly sliced up the Broncos' defense with 75 receiving yards.
How can that group remain hot going into the upcoming game?
The Spartan WRs
Much of their success rides on the shoulders of quarterback Aidan Chiles. The junior started the first half looking methodical and did not put the ball in harm’s way much at all.
However, Chiles saw more pressure in the second half, which sped up his processing and caused him to miss on some of his throws. That cannot happen against a talented BC defense that only allowed 10 points last week.
Marsh got open often last Friday, so the Spartan staff must continue to find ways to get him the ball and let him make plays. When Marsh catches the football, good things happen.
The same goes for Kelly, who used his speed and agility to beat WMU defenders throughout the first half. Kelly has been a star throughout camp, and he cashed in on that offseason work with a solid first game.
BC has a few talented defensive backs, including Carter Davis, who intercepted Chiles in the two teams’ matchup last season. KP Price and Max Tucker also had big games for the Eagles against Fordham on Saturday.
MSU’s passing offense will be an X factor for its season. If the team can find more success through the air, especially in the second halves of games, the Spartans should win more games than expected.
They have to keep things going against the Eagles first, though.
