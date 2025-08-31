Breaking Down MSU QB Chiles' Week 1 Performance
Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles expects to have an impressive season in 2025.
His first game of his junior campaign went fine, as he threw a touchdown pass against the Western Michigan Broncos, but his first performance of his junior year was not what he wanted.
Chiles finished his night with 17 completed passes for 155 yards and that touchdown pass to Nick Marsh. He made nice plays in the first half against WMU, but things looked far different in the second half.
The Spartans did not score a point offensively in the second half, as their only two points came from a safety in the third quarter.
Chiles must be a leader as the Spartans take on the Boston College Golden Eagles at home this upcoming Saturday. He did not have his best performance against that team last season on the road.
MSU’s quarterback will want to play better next week. What did he do well against the Broncos, and what must he do to lead the Spartans to a victory?
Aidan Chiles' performance
Chiles was not very aggressive against the Broncos, as he did not take many shots downfield. The team may have needed that in the second half, as they failed to move the ball for two quarters.
It was a rough outing for Chiles in that second half after a first half where he analyzed the field and found his receivers on high percentage looks. That was not the case after halftime, as he was sped up and made poor decisions.
Part of why Chiles struggled was due to the poor play of the offensive line. A WMU defensive end beat the Spartan offensive line and pass-blocking running back while MSU was in the red zone, sacking Chiles and knocking the ball loose for a turnover.
Boston College will have a disciplined, aggressive defense under Tim Lewis, as Chiles and the Spartans saw that group last year. He threw three interceptions against the Golden Eagles last season, including the game-ending one late in the fourth quarter.
Chiles must be more aggressive through the air and with his legs if the Spartans want to beat Boston College. If he does, MSU should be 2-0 after Saturday night.
