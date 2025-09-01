Which Spartans Need to Be Utilized More Against BC
Michigan State rotated a ton in its 23-6 win over Western Michigan, just as we had expected. While a lot of players left their mark on the game, there were some more notable ones who fans would have liked to see more from.
There could be a lot of reasons as to why these players weren't as productive, but regardless, the Spartans will need more on the stat sheet from these contributors next weekend when they host a much tougher opponent, Boston College.
Our Aidan Champion identifies these players on this latest episode of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast.
You can watch the episode below:
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith addressed the media following the Spartans' win on Friday.
Below is a transcript of Smith's opening statement:
Jonathan Smith
Smith: "I'll start (with) kind of what I told the team. Proud of the team, finding a way to win a game. Obviously, kind of tale of two halves offensively. Defensively, throughout the night, the effort they played with. Shoutout to Ryan Eckley, that punt unit. Jack (Wills) making his first start as a snapper, that was effective play out of our punt group there. But obviously, (there are) the things you want to play more consistently with.
"I do think defensively, that was a pretty good effort and was helped by our crowd. I thought our crowd was great tonight -- energy, student section packed. I mean, it was a great atmosphere and always appreciate Spartan Nation supporting us like that.
"And now, you got to move forward. We'll take a deep look at this tape. There will be a ton to improve on and learn from. And then, this is the first game where you got your game film out there. So, offense, defense, special teams -- the next opponent, they're going to take a deep look at it, and so, we got to find the flaws and clean some things up.
"But overall, you found a way to win the game and now look to work and improve on it."
