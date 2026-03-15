What Went Wrong for the Spartans Against UCLA

In its first game of the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament, the No. 3 seed Michigan State Spartans fell to the No. 6 seed UCLA Bruins.

Michigan State faced the Bruins earlier this season and dominated the matchup. After a close start, the Spartans pulled away for an 82-57 victory at the Breslin Center. This time, however, UCLA controlled the game and never allowed Michigan State to take command.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo watches a play against UCLA during the second half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Spartans attempted a late comeback in the final minutes, but they were unable to generate defensive stops and ultimately lost 88 to 84.

UCLA’s offense proved difficult to contain throughout the game. The Bruins shot 56 percent from the field and 48 percent from three-point range. Donovan Dent, Skyy Clark, Trent Perry, and Eric Dailey Jr. combined for 74 of UCLA’s 88 points.

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) dribbles against UCLA guard Donovan Dent (2) during the second half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For Michigan State, Jeremy Fears Jr. once again led the offense with 21 points on 7 of 14 shooting, including 2 of 3 from three-point range, while adding 13 assists. Carson Cooper scored 13 points, Coen Carr added 12, and Kur Teng contributed 13 points off the bench.

Despite strong individual performances, Michigan State struggled in several key areas that ultimately led to the loss.

Lackluster Defense

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) celebrates a 3-pointer against UCLA during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State has been one of the strongest defensive teams in the country throughout the season. The Spartans allowed just 68 points per game while holding opponents to 41 percent shooting from the field and 31 percent from three-point range.

According to KenPom , Michigan State ranked fourth nationally in defensive efficiency entering the tournament.

UCLA guard Donovan Dent (2) shoots a 3-pointer against Michigan State forward Coen Carr (55) during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Against UCLA, however, the Spartans struggled to slow the Bruins’ offense. UCLA consistently found open looks and capitalized on them, shooting 56 percent from the field and 48 percent from beyond the arc.

Perry and Dent led the scoring effort with 23 and 22 points, respectively, combining to shoot 14 of 28 from the field and 7 of 13 from three-point range.

Jordan Scott Struggles

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo talks to forward Jordan Scott (6) after a play against UCLA during the second half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was known earlier this week how important Jordan Scott could be for Michigan State during the Big Ten tournament and heading into March Madness. Unfortunately for the Spartans, Scott had a performance he would likely prefer to forget.

Scott finished with seven points on 2 of 7 shooting from the field and 2 of 6 from three-point range. He also committed four fouls and four turnovers.

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Jordan Scott (6) after fouling late in the game against the UCLA Bruins during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Defensively, Scott had difficulty staying in position and was often caught out of place, which contributed to his foul trouble. One critical moment came late in the second half when he committed a foul with just over 30 seconds remaining while Michigan State trailed by two points.

No Backup Point Guard

Michigan State's Divine Ugochukwu passes the ball against Northwestern during the first half on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another issue for Michigan State has been the lack of a true backup point guard since Divine Ugochukwu suffered a season ending injury earlier this season against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Since that injury, Fears has carried a heavy workload. He has played extended minutes in nearly every game, often remaining on the floor for most of the contest.

Michigan State's Divine Ugochukwu, right, looks to pass as Michigan's Roddy Gayle Jr. defends during the second half on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fears has been Michigan State’s most important player all season, and his production remains critical to the team’s success. However, without a reliable backup point guard, the Spartans risk fatigue becoming a factor as the postseason continues.

Michigan State entered the Big Ten tournament with expectations of making a deep run, but defensive struggles and limited depth proved costly against UCLA. If the Spartans hope to advance in March Madness, they will need stronger defensive performances and more consistent contributions from the rest of the roster.