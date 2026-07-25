Why Potential Roster Return Creates a Dilemma for MSU
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The Spartans are going to be waiting for a while to see if Jaxon Kohler will be getting another year of college basketball eligibility, and the possibilities of such a thing keep on growing by the day.
Some players would benefit from Kohler's return more than others, the team might not have space but would find a way to make room for him, there could be a world where he gets another year and doesn't return to MSU.
But one possibility is going unseen amidst the waiting period with a player that is new to the Spartans this season, as a Kohler return would take much of the spotlight away from MSU's newest transfer, Anton Bonke.
Why The Spotlight Leaves Bonke
- The biggest concern for the Spartans this off-season was replacing Carson Cooper and Jaxon Kohler with capable players who had experience under their belts, and the only transfer brought in as a solution was Bonke.
- He is coming from a rather unproven career in bigger conferences, having spent time with smaller schools like the Charlotte 49ers, but Tom Izzo found him prepared enough for the Big Ten to recruit.
- But with him coming in as the main idea for a replacement between two of the biggest players on the team, the spotlight was going to be on him for much of the season, if not all of it.
- However, if Kohler can come back and resume his amazing play for the Spartans, then half of the void Bonke was coming to help fill will be gone, and much of the time with the ball he would be getting would be going back to Kohler, who had outstanding production last season.
Would This Be Good?
- This could be a good thing since it would give Bonke more time to adjust to the tougher playing field, as well as getting him settled into the starting five that plays incredibly well with each other, being the only variance in such a scenario.
- But the opposite is just as plausible, as a brighter spotlight would draw out the information Izzo needs to know before the March Madness tournament, which is whether Bonke can thrive on the biggest of stages.
- Regardless of the effects it would have on Bonke, though, Kohler's return would take away from his spotlight no matter what, and it would be good for diligent fans to pay attention to Bonke no matter what comes to East Lansing.
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Nathan Berry is a senior at NCCS and was raised a Michigan State Spartan fan. With a great interest in sports and writing, journalism is a great avenue to pursue both.