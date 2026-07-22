How MSU Fans Feel About Jaxon Kohler's Possible Return
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The Spartans are after a National Championship this year, and they were expected to have to make their run without two of their biggest players from last season, Carson Cooper and Jaxon Kohler.
It is starting to seem there might be a chance for Kohler to return to the team, as he is fighting to retain a fifth year of college basketball eligibility with the NCAA's new age-based eligibility model.
If he is able to win the extra year and return to MSU, the Spartans will have a much better, complete roster that could improve on last year with a higher ceiling. How do the Spartan faithful feel about his possible comeback?
The Most Popular Opinion
It's pretty clear that almost every MSU fan who was engrossed in last year's season, even watching how he's played in the NBA G League, and saw the majority of the games, will want Kohler to come back for one last ride, and have high hopes in his extra year being given.
This is despite the fact that the Spartans have a full roster and would have to make room somehow; most want Kohler back, despite how tough the road to it happening might be.
Not only would Kohler's return be beneficial on the scoreboard, but he would also make the games more fun to watch, as he is already very familiar, would be bringing back a lot of scoring the team would otherwise need to replace, and have very good chemistry with those he has already played with.
The Caveat to a Potential Return
If Kohler is able to return to college basketball, if the Spartans are able to find room on the roster, and if they are able to get him enough pay to be competitive in the market, Kohler still could transfer to another school, such as BYU.
In fact, much of the talk around Kohler centers on the rumor that he may end up at BYU, which would be rough for MSU since it would mean they would still lose him.
With that still in the conversation as everybody waits for the ruling and hopes that Kohler can come back to MSU, some are voicing their support for him, no matter where he goes, for he did a lot at MSU, regardless of whether he returns this year. Of course, some would be upset if he went somewhere else, while others would be okay with it.
In the end, it will be his decision if he's given another year. If he can't get eligibility, some are already looking at good NBA fits. If he does get eligibility and returns to the Spartans, he will have many people waiting to welcome him back.
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Nathan Berry is a senior at NCCS and was raised a Michigan State Spartan fan. With a great interest in sports and writing, journalism is a great avenue to pursue both.