How MSU Fans Feel About Jaxon Kohler's Possible Return

The Spartans are after a National Championship this year, and they were expected to have to make their run without two of their biggest players from last season, Carson Cooper and Jaxon Kohler.

It is starting to seem there might be a chance for Kohler to return to the team, as he is fighting to retain a fifth year of college basketball eligibility with the NCAA's new age-based eligibility model.

Michigan State forward Jaxon Kohler (0) yells getting excited during team player introductions during 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball East Regional game against UConn at Capital One Arena in Washington DC on Friday, March 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If he is able to win the extra year and return to MSU, the Spartans will have a much better, complete roster that could improve on last year with a higher ceiling. How do the Spartan faithful feel about his possible comeback?

The Most Popular Opinion

(L to R) Michigan State basketball player Jaxon Kohler answers questions from the media as teammate Coen Carr listens during a press conference at Capital One Arena in Washington DC on Thursday, March 26, 2026. The Spartans play the University of Connecticut on Friday evening. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's pretty clear that almost every MSU fan who was engrossed in last year's season, even watching how he's played in the NBA G League, and saw the majority of the games, will want Kohler to come back for one last ride, and have high hopes in his extra year being given.

Jaxon Kohler was causing problems against them even when they had the 3 of Mara, Lendeborg, and Morez https://t.co/R3JI2TLUUi — NBA Sleepers (@NBASleeperWatch) July 19, 2026

Hey @grok

When are the courts going to rule that Jaxon Kohler is granted a 5th year of eligibility so that he can return to play college basketball for Michigan State for the 2026-2027 season? — Final FourU (@MSUfinalfouru) July 18, 2026

This is despite the fact that the Spartans have a full roster and would have to make room somehow ; most want Kohler back, despite how tough the road to it happening might be.

I’m sorry I need Izzo to take Jaxon Kohler back. Make room — Nicholas Richardson (@Slicknickshady) July 18, 2026

Not only would Kohler's return be beneficial on the scoreboard, but he would also make the games more fun to watch, as he is already very familiar, would be bringing back a lot of scoring the team would otherwise need to replace, and have very good chemistry with those he has already played with.

The Caveat to a Potential Return

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Jaxon Kohler (0) shoots during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Kohler is able to return to college basketball, if the Spartans are able to find room on the roster, and if they are able to get him enough pay to be competitive in the market, Kohler still could transfer to another school, such as BYU.

What would landing Jaxon Kohler mean for BYU's basketball program this season? What's their ceiling with them? — Brigham's Burner (@FiredUpCoug) July 18, 2026

In fact, much of the talk around Kohler centers on the rumor that he may end up at BYU, which would be rough for MSU since it would mean they would still lose him.

Jaxon Kohler 5th year and we are set — CougarAlbo (@CougarAlbo) July 21, 2026

I want Jaxon Kohler so bad.



And a hot take: a big 4 of Rob, Chandler, Bruce Branch, and Jaxon Kohler> Big 3 of AJ, Richie, and Rob



We literally could have a more top heavy AND deeper team than last year — GOB BYUth (@PukaJimmer) July 19, 2026

With that still in the conversation as everybody waits for the ruling and hopes that Kohler can come back to MSU, some are voicing their support for him, no matter where he goes, for he did a lot at MSU, regardless of whether he returns this year. Of course, some would be upset if he went somewhere else, while others would be okay with it.

Jaxon Kohler to BYU would be an absolute coup. — David J. Smith (@davidjsmith1232) July 18, 2026

Jaxon kohler can go box out and set picks overseas — easymoneyp (@dudehub19) July 17, 2026

In the end, it will be his decision if he's given another year. If he can't get eligibility, some are already looking at good NBA fits. If he does get eligibility and returns to the Spartans, he will have many people waiting to welcome him back.

i think somebody that the raptors should look at is Jaxon Kohler. 6’9” forward/center with good rebounding and interior defense. most importantly, in his last year at michigan state, kohler was one of if not the best 3pt shooting big in D1, shooting 38.9% from 3. — ScottieMuse (@ScottieMuse) July 21, 2026

It be nice if Jaxon Kohler comes back but let him follow him dreams! I'M PROUD OF U JAXON KOHLER 💚🤍💯💯 — Jennifer Dibble (@di97931) July 19, 2026