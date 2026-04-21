Predicting When Top MSU Draft Prospects Will Go

That big leap to the professional ranks is near.

The annual NFL Draft begins on Thursday night, and a few Michigan State players are hopeful that their names will be called. Center Matt Gulbin , punter Ryan Eckley , and safety Malik Spencer are the three players most likely to be selected. Here is where Spartan fans can expect to see each player picked (if at all).

Gulbin: 5th or 6th Round

Michigan State center Matt Gulbin gets ready to throw a block during the Spartans' game against the USC Trojans on Sept. 20, 2025. | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Gulbin is probably going to be the first prospect from MSU to go off the board. Pro Football Focus has him ranked 203rd on their big board, which aligns with about the middle of the sixth round. Gulbin has some traits that make me think he can go a little earlier than that, though.

Versatility is the main thing. Teams picking offensive linemen in the third day of the draft, especially around rounds five and six, are probably imagining them to come in and be backups to start their NFL careers. Since there are so few active roster spots in the NFL -- 53, to be exact -- the fact that Gulbin can play either guard spot and center can make him a valuable depth piece for somebody.

Eckley: 6th or 7th Round

Michigan State's Ryan Eckley, right, celebrates a deep punt with teammate Darius Snow during the fourth quarter in the game against Boston College on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Eckley might be the best prospect at his position in the NFL Draft. He can pin opponents back, drive it deep, and has proven he can do it in colder weather. The only problem is that punters don't get drafted super often. Eckley should be one of them this year after an AFCA Second Team All-American season in 2025, where he led the country in average punt distance (48.5 yards).

It's a matter of whether a team is willing to spend a draft pick on him. Usually, if a punter gets drafted, that means they have an inside track to being a starter right away, since teams aren't going to give two roster spots to punters. I think there will be a team out there that won't want to chance Eckley going somewhere else as a priority undrafted free agent (or UDFA) and scoop him up in the later rounds.

Malik Spencer: Priority UDFA

Oct 25, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans safety Malik Spencer (43) reacts after a third down defensive play against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Spartan Stadium. | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Spencer has also emerged recently as a player with some hope of being drafted. He took a pre-draft visit to the New England Patriots last week, which indicates the defending AFC champs may have some interest in using a pick on him.

Alas, I think Spencer is remaining on the board when the 257th and final pick is announced. Once the draft is over on Saturday, though, there is always a flurry of UDFA signings in the following hours. Spencer being unsigned on Sunday morning would surprise me a bit.

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald looks on during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Other Projected UDFAs to Watch: WR Omari Kelly, TE Jack Velling, LB Wayne Matthews III, DL Ru'Quan Buckley.

Michigan State's Malik Spencer reacts after a Boston College score during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images