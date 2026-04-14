Underrated Prospects for MSU Entering NFL Draft Season
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The next handful of weeks are critical for Spartans looking to jumpstart their professional careers.
Michigan State football has two probable NFL Draft picks this year: center Matt Gulbin and punter Ryan Eckley, who are both projected to go in Day 3 of this year's draft that goes from April 23-25. There are a few other players who, while it is unlikely that they get picked, can also carve out a role somewhere in the league.
WR Omari Kelly
One player who could be an interesting pickup for an NFL team is Omari Kelly. He transferred to Michigan State after previous stops at Auburn and Middle Tennessee State and had a successful senior season with the Spartans, going for 626 yards and two touchdowns.
He really wasn't that far off the overall production of Nick Marsh (662 yards, six touchdowns). Kelly doesn't have the physical frame or athletic gifts Marsh does, but he's still been able to produce at the Big Ten level. He can still make things happen in the open field very well, but his smaller frame at 6-foot-0, 188 pounds might force Kelly to become more of a slot receiver, rather than someone who operates outside the numbers.
S Malik Spencer
A four-year player and three-year starter at MSU, safety Malik Spencer is another player who could be an interesting professional prospect. He's simply played a ton of football, totaling 1,783 defensive snaps over his time with the Spartans.
During that time, Spencer has made 173 total tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, intercepted two passes, broken up 13 throws, and forced two fumbles. He can play at multiple different spots around the field -- at free safety, nickel, or getting rolled into the box. That much experience can pay off when trying to reach the next level.
TE Jack Velling
Also in the running is tight end Jack Velling. Standing at a bulky 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds, Velling just looks like a pro tight end out there. He wasn't quite as productive in the red zone as Michigan State fans were hoping for, only scoring four touchdowns in two seasons with the Spartans, but his eight-touchdown year as a sophomore at Oregon State shows he can be a valuable weapon near the goal line.
Velling will have to improve his run-blocking ability, though. He only graded out to a 44.2 on PFF this season in that area, which was the lowest among all offensive players who got serious playing time.
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A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika