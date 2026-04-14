Underrated Prospects for MSU Entering NFL Draft Season

The next handful of weeks are critical for Spartans looking to jumpstart their professional careers.

Michigan State football has two probable NFL Draft picks this year: center Matt Gulbin and punter Ryan Eckley , who are both projected to go in Day 3 of this year's draft that goes from April 23-25. There are a few other players who, while it is unlikely that they get picked, can also carve out a role somewhere in the league.

WR Omari Kelly

Nov 29, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Michigan State wide receiver Omari Kelly (1) celebrates a run for a first down against Maryland in the second quarter at Ford Field. | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

One player who could be an interesting pickup for an NFL team is Omari Kelly . He transferred to Michigan State after previous stops at Auburn and Middle Tennessee State and had a successful senior season with the Spartans, going for 626 yards and two touchdowns.

He really wasn't that far off the overall production of Nick Marsh (662 yards, six touchdowns). Kelly doesn't have the physical frame or athletic gifts Marsh does, but he's still been able to produce at the Big Ten level. He can still make things happen in the open field very well, but his smaller frame at 6-foot-0, 188 pounds might force Kelly to become more of a slot receiver, rather than someone who operates outside the numbers.

S Malik Spencer

Michigan State senior Malik Spencer is recognized during a ceremony before the game against Penn State on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A four-year player and three-year starter at MSU, safety Malik Spencer is another player who could be an interesting professional prospect. He's simply played a ton of football, totaling 1,783 defensive snaps over his time with the Spartans.

During that time, Spencer has made 173 total tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, intercepted two passes, broken up 13 throws, and forced two fumbles. He can play at multiple different spots around the field -- at free safety, nickel, or getting rolled into the box. That much experience can pay off when trying to reach the next level.

TE Jack Velling

Michigan State tight end Jack Velling (12) makes a catch against Michigan during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Also in the running is tight end Jack Velling . Standing at a bulky 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds, Velling just looks like a pro tight end out there. He wasn't quite as productive in the red zone as Michigan State fans were hoping for, only scoring four touchdowns in two seasons with the Spartans, but his eight-touchdown year as a sophomore at Oregon State shows he can be a valuable weapon near the goal line.

Velling will have to improve his run-blocking ability, though. He only graded out to a 44.2 on PFF this season in that area, which was the lowest among all offensive players who got serious playing time.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images