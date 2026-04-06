3 Potential NFL Landing Spots for MSU's Ryan Eckley

The NFL awaits for Michigan State's latest elite punter.

Ryan Eckley , who was the Big Ten's Punter of the Year in 2025 and a second- or third-team All-American at MSU , is one of the select few specialists in a position to be selected in this year's NFL Draft.

Ryan Eckley | Aidan Champion, Michigan State Spartans On SI

Eckley actually declared for the pros with one more year of eligibility left in his back pocket after leading the nation at 48.5 yards per punt last season. Longtime ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr., as of March 30, has Eckley as his No. 2 punter in this year's draft class .

Field positioning, especially in the NFL, is such a critical part of the game nowadays. Plenty of teams could use a punter like Eckley. Here are three that would make a lot of sense.

Baltimore Ravens

Aug 16, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Baltimore Ravens logo and helmets before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

One team in need of a punter is the Baltimore Ravens. They just lost their starting punter from 2025, Jordan Stout, to free agency and the New York Giants. Stout averaged 50.1 yards per punt this past season, which ranked him fourth in the league.

Baltimore hasn't really added a punter through free agency that will be a clear favorite to make its eventual 53-man roster. That indicates that it may be planning to address its need for a punter through the draft. If the Ravens do pick a punter, Eckley is undoubtedly on the list of candidates.

Buffalo Bills

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a touchdown pass during the third quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Proving that you can punt/kick in cold weather is another plus for Eckley. He's proven he can continue to get the ball away in frigid and unideal conditions. That could leave the Buffalo Bills as a fit for him. Buffalo's punter in 2025, Mitch Wishnowsky, averaged 45.3 yards per punt in 2025, one of the lower numbers in the league.

The Bills have also shown interest in Eckley, too. According to a local Buffalo reporter, Sal Capaccio of WGR, Eckley and the Bills did meet with one another during the NFL Combine .

Cleveland Browns

Sep 28, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; A general view of the Cleveland Browns helmets on the field before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. | David Reginek-Imagn Images

Cleveland is another team that could use an upgrade at the punter position. Corey Bojorquez was also comfortably in the bottom half of the league in average punt distance at 45.8 yards. Despite leading the league with 91 total punts (second place had 78), Bojorquez was only tied for 15th in punts that were downed inside the 20-yard line, with 23.

Just like the Bills, the cold weather later in the season in the Browns' outdoor stadium can help Eckley's draft case. He's a safe bet to succeed out in the elements.