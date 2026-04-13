Biggest Traits Making MSU's Gulbin, Eckley Draftable

The countdown is on for the NFL Draft.

Michigan State football has produced two prospects this year with real expectations of getting drafted. Center Matt Gulbin was MSU's best offensive lineman after transferring in from Wake Forest, where now-Michigan State offensive line coach Nick Tabacca developed him. He'll likely be the first Spartan selected.

Michigan State's Ryan Eckley celebrates after a deep punt against Boston College during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Punter Ryan Eckley is also right in the mix. He was one of the best punters in college football this past season. Not too many specialists have draft picks used on them, but Eckley is high enough on most experts' draft boards that a team will likely use a pick on him, rather than gamble and try to sign him as a UDFA.

Both of these guys have positioned themselves here for plenty of reasons, but these traits about their games are what have made them guys to believe that they can succeed at the highest level:

Gulbin: Production, Versatility

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan State offensive lineman Matt Gulbin (OL25) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The big thing that Gulbin has proven is simply that he can play well. His measurables and athleticism scores aren't great, but that hasn't stopped him from doing well out there. It's easier to imagine a guy who scores well on certain drills projecting to have a better NFL career, but sometimes it just comes down to who does the job well.

What's also favorable for Gulbin is that he can play three different spots on the offensive line. At Wake Forest for one year, he was a right guard (and also a bit of a right tackle). The next season, Wake moved him to left guard. Then he transferred to MSU, and he was told to play center. Even if he's just a backup for whichever NFL team he plays for, linemen who can play multiple different spots are indispensable.

Eckley: Big Leg

Michigan State's Ryan Eckley punts the ball during the third quarter in the game against Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

You've got to be able to kick the ball pretty darn far to be an NFL-level punter. Nobody in college football did it better than Eckley last season, whose 48.5 yards per punt average was the highest in the nation. Eckley's main problem is that he doesn't get enough hang time on some kicks, which sometimes makes them line drives.

Working with an NFL special teams coordinator and coaching staff should help with that. Getting stronger and adding some more arc to his kicks while keeping those distance numbers would result in a lengthy stay in the pros for Eckley, who learned from now-New England Patriots punter Bryce Baringer during his true freshman year at Michigan State.