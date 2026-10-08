Previewing MSU Hockey's Opening Series vs. Northern Michigan

Michigan State's top-flight hockey program is ready for another highly anticipated season.

The Spartans unofficially opened their season last week with a 5-2 exhibition win over then-No. 12 Boston College at home. MSU's official start will also be at Munn Ice Arena against its Upper Peninsula neighbors, Northern Michigan. This series is a slightly unusual Friday-Sunday split since Michigan State plays Illinois in football on Saturday.

Friday TV/Streaming Details

Michigan State's Ryker Lee celebrates his goal against Minnesota during the first period on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Puck Drop: 7:30 p.m. ET

Streaming: B1G+ | Prices: $12.99/month OR $89.99/year

Sunday TV/Streaming Details

Michigan State's Patrick Geary, right, and Notre Dame's Michael Mastrodomenico go after the puck during the third period on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, at the Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Puck Drop: 1 p.m. ET

Streaming: B1G+ | Prices: $12.99/month OR $89.99/year

Glancing at Northern Michigan

St. Cloud State's Robby Jackson skates past Ryan Black of Northern Michigan during the first period of the Friday, Oct. 19, game at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Opening weekend was actually last week for many college hockey programs. NMU began with a home series in Marquette against Miami (Ohio). The Redhawks received a fair number of votes in the USCHO.com preseason poll. College hockey formally ranks only the top 20 teams, unlike the 25 teams ranked in football and basketball. If that were the case in hockey, Miami would have been ranked No. 24.

Things have been a little miserable for Northern Michigan recently, and that's putting it nicely. The Wildcats won just three games last season and finished 3-29-2. Of the 63 teams in Division I college hockey, Northern Michigan was 62nd on the NPI , which determines who gets at-large bids into the NCAA Tournament and how teams are seeded. Despite that, NMU split its first two games against Miami, winning Game 1 last Friday 3-0 before falling the next day 4-1.

Michigan State's head coach Adam Nightingale calls out to players during hockey practice on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, at Munn Arena in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Their teams are organized, and they're going to be ready to compete," MSU head coach Adam Nightingale said Wednesday. "So, if you're looking for easy offense, that's not going to happen. You've got to really work, and they've got a really good goaltender [Oliver Auyeung-Ashton]. Look at what they did last weekend: split with a really good Miami team. They've got a lot of turnover on their team, but just looking at their roster and watching them on tape, they're much improved."

Expectations for MSU

Michigan State's Cayden Lindstrom looks to pass against Michigan during the first period on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Michigan State debuts this season ranked No. 3, only behind defending national champion Denver and arch-rival Michigan. The Spartans are absolutely loaded with talent; only three skaters in the lineup against Boston College aren't NHL draft picks. Nine different players are first-round selections.

This is a rare team and program that has truly earned the right to have a "natty or bust" mentality. MSU has won three consecutive Big Ten regular-season titles and the conference tourney twice in that span, but the Spartans are still awaiting that first Frozen Four bid under Nightingale. Pretty much the entire season narrative will come down to what happens in March (and maybe April). This weekend vs. Northern Michigan is the first step towards that point.