3 Key Notes on MSU Hockey As Another Massive Season Nears

EAST LANSING -- No head coach on Michigan State's campus has had more success over the last few years than Adam Nightingale.

The Spartans' head hockey coach enters his fifth year with the program. He's won three straight Big Ten regular-season titles, two conference tournament championships, had a Hobey Baker Award winner in Isaac Howard, and has consistently had MSU ranked among the nation's best after a bit of a rebuilding season in Year 1.

Michigan State's head coach Adam Nightingale, right, calls out to players as assistant coach Mike Towns looks on during hockey practice on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, at Munn Arena in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A few things are notably absent from the trophy case, though, and that only makes the 2026-27 campaign all the more interesting for the Spartans.

Specter of NCAA Tournament Woes

Michigan State goaltender Trey Augustine (1) and Wisconsin left wing Blake Montgomery (47) look for the puck in the air after Augustine deflected Montgomery’s shot in a game Thursday, January 15, 2026, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Michigan State's lack of success in the NCAA Tournament under Nightingale is a bit of a head-scratcher. In fairness to Nightingale, it certainly beats the more than decade-long postseason drought he initially inherited, but MSU has been a top seed in its respective region for three seasons in a row now, and yet the Spartans still haven't made it to the Frozen Four.

MSU had a two-goal lead over Wisconsin in the third period in March during the "Elite Eight", but blew the lead and lost on a soft goal in overtime. Michigan State was upset in the final seconds by Cornell during the first round the year before that. Then before that, the Spartans also lost to Michigan with a Frozen Four spot on the line.

Michigan State's head coach Adam Nightingale looks on during the third period in the game against Ohio State on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at Munn Arena in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 2-3 record during the tourney could be chalked up to a bit of randomness. If a 16-team, single-elimination tournament were proposed for hockey today, that person would be laughed out of the room because hockey is too random a sport to have it come down to just one game every single round. It's not like football or even basketball.

"I've always been a believer that frustration is a waste of emotion," Nightingale said Wednesday about the lack of a Frozen Four and national title. "Pissed off, for sure. But this is the sport we play, right? We have to reset, and that's in the past. We have 12 new guys, so 14 have gone through it. To say that you're going to carry that into the next season is probably not realistic -- you've got all these new guys."

Loaded Freshman Class

Jun 26, 2026; Buffalo, New York, USA; NHL prospect Chase Reid before the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The group of newcomers Nightingale is referring to is pretty loaded. Michigan State has six new players on this year's roster who are first-round picks, making it nine total first-rounders on the 2026-27 team. If Nikita Klepov hadn't signed with the Anaheim Ducks, which was a bit of a surprise, seven new first-round talents would've joined, bringing the total to 10.

Four of the new first-round picks were chosen by their respective NHL teams this year. Defenseman Chase Reid went seventh overall to Seattle, forward Ethan Belchetz went 17th to Utah, center Jack Hextall went 30th to Calgary, and defenseman Thomas Bleyl was selected 31st by Nashville. Bleyl actually joined MSU a year earlier than expected, which somewhat offsets Klepov's signing, even though they play different positions.

Jun 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Joshua Ravensbergen is selected as the 30th overall pick to the San Jose Sharks in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft at Peacock Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Goaltender Joshua Ravensbergen , whom the team calls "Burger," is another incoming freshman the San Jose Sharks picked 30th overall in 2025. MSU also brought in Arizona State forward transfer Cullen Potter , who went two picks after Ravensbergen.

"Burger's got a pedigree," Nightingale said of Ravensbergen, who is replacing three-year starter Trey Augustine, now with the Red Wings. "He's played a lot of really high-level hockey, and he's looked good in that. Our job is to make sure we do a good job to limit opportunities in front of him. I thought we did a better job each year with Trey on that, and we've got to do that again."

Interesting Update on Lindstrom

Michigan State's Cayden Lindstrom looks to pass against Michigan during the first period on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The highest draft pick and certainly one of the most scrutinized players on the roster is Cayden Lindstrom . He was selected fourth overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2024.

Lindstrom wasn't necessarily expected to instantaneously become a star at Michigan State, given the significant back injury he suffered, but the 10 points and 94 penalty minutes made his first season in East Lansing feel like a disappointment. Nightingale firmly disagrees with that sentiment.

Michigan State's Cayden Lindstrom looks on during hockey practice on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, at Munn Arena in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I actually thought he had a great year last year," Nightingale said about Lindstrom. "When he got to us, he couldn't go up a flight of stairs. So he was still hurt, and you think about the fact that he got healthy. You watch how he's moving, how he's moving way different, and that was the goal of the season. If you're playing hockey the whole year, that means you're chipping away and having a good season."

"I thought the fact that he was able to get healthy and play coming off of what he came off of -- that was a major surgery. This summer, I mean, he's moving way better, and we're going to need him to be a big part of it... Now, when I watch him on the ice, it's definitely a different player, and we're gonna need him to have a good season."