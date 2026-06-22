Argentina vs. Austria—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Argentina resumes its 2026 World Cup campaign on Monday when it takes on Austria at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Lionel Messi and La Albiceleste arrive in strong form after a 3–0 win over Algeria in their opener, where Messi scored a hat trick and equalled Miroslav Klose as the joint all-time leading World Cup scorer on 16 goals.

Austria also impressed in its opening match against Jordan, winning 3–1 thanks to goals from Romano Schmidt, an own goal from Yazan Al-Arab and a late Marko Arnautović penalty.

Both sides will be looking to take another step toward the knockout stages in Texas, with quality across the pitch setting up what promises to be a competitive encounter.

Compete against the world. | SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Argentina vs. Austria Score Prediction

Messi to Break Record

Lionel Messi is on the brink of history. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

While Austria is likely to provide a sterner test than Algeria, Argentina still looks to have too much quality—particularly in the final third.

The match also gives Lionel Messi a chance to make history by moving closer to becoming the greatest goalscorer in World Cup history. Throughout his career, the Barcelona legend and current Inter Miami star has consistently delivered on the biggest stages, and after his standout performance against Algeria, it is hard to back against him doing it again.

That said, Austria has quality of its own in key areas. Its defense, led by David Alaba, will not be easy to break down, while Marcel Sabitzer has the ability to change a game in an instant and Romano Schmid offers creativity and dribbling that can trouble Argentina’s backline.

Magic Messi: Lionel Messi was everywhere against Algeria. Not only did he score a hat trick, but he also made the second-most passes into the final third for Argentina, behind only Enzo Fernández, while adding three defensive contributions. He remains decisive, and Austria will likely find it difficult to contain him.

Lionel Messi was everywhere against Algeria. Not only did he score a hat trick, but he also made the second-most passes into the final third for Argentina, behind only Enzo Fernández, while adding three defensive contributions. He remains decisive, and Austria will likely find it difficult to contain him. Head to head: Argentina and Austria have met three times in history, with each side recording one win and one draw. However, their most recent meeting came back in 1990.

Prediction: Argentina 2–1 Austria

Scaloni could make some changes. | Sports Illustrated

Scaloni is expected to be forced into just one change for the Austria match.

Gonzalo Montiel was forced off at halftime in the win over Algeria with an injury. While the issue is not believed to be serious, Argentina is unlikely to take any risks this early in the tournament, which should open the door for Nahuel Molina to come into the starting lineup at right back.

Elsewhere, he is expected to keep the same defense and midfield that started against Algeria, but there could be changes in attack.

Nicolás González could be rewarded with a start after coming off the bench to provide an assist, replacing Thiago Almada on the left flank. Up front, Lautaro Martínez struggled against Algeria and was substituted shortly after halftime, so Julián Álvarez could come into the starting XI.

Argentina predicted lineup vs. Austria (4-3-3): E. Martínez; Molina, Romero, L. Martínez, Medina; De Paul, Mac Allister, Fernández, González; Messi, Álvarez.

Austria Predicted Lineup vs. Argentina

Austria too have a problem at right back. | Sports Illustrated

Like Argentina, Austria also has a concern at right back, with Stefan Posch a major doubt after suffering a broken jaw. While surgery is not required, he is likely to be protected, with Konrad Laimer—usually used in midfield—expected to fill in at fullback.

In midfield, RB Leipzig pair Nicolas Seiwald and Xaver Schlager are expected to keep their places, potentially operating just behind No. 10 Carney Chukwuemeka.

Up front, Saša Kalajdžić started against Jordan but was replaced at halftime by Marko Arnautović, with the veteran now in contention to lead the line.

Austria predicted lineup vs. Argentina (4-2-3-1): A. Schlager; Laimer, Lienhart, Alaba, Mwene; Seiwald, X. Schlager; Schmid, Chukwuemeka, Sabitzer; Kalajdžić.

Pick Your World Cup Starting XIs!

What Time Does Argentina vs. Austria Kick Off?

Location : Arlington, Texas, United States

: Arlington, Texas, United States Stadium : AT&T Stadium

: AT&T Stadium Date : Monday, June 22

: Monday, June 22 Kick-off Time: 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST

How to Watch Argentina vs. Austria on TV, Live Stream

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