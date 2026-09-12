Previewing, Predicting MSU's Week 2 Matchup vs. Eastern Michigan

Michigan State has offered its first glimpse of what the 2026 season could look like. Now the key is to build and improve.

The Spartans began the season 1-0 with a 30-20 win over Toledo last Friday, Sept. 4. Now, Eastern Michigan (1-1 overall, 1-0 MAC) awaits. Below are the key things to know about Saturday's game, which is slated to officially kick off at 3:38 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network.

When Michigan State Has the Ball

Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic readies to take a snap against Toledo at Spartan Stadium on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The big thing for MSU's offense on Saturday will be maximizing its opportunities. Michigan State could have won last week by a lot more points against the Rockets if it had done so. Thirty points is a decent day overall, but MSU could have easily gotten into the 40s had it not settled for so many field goals.

Eastern Michigan's defense has been interesting to study. The Eagles have a pair of co-defensive coordinators who seem to be on relatively equal footing between Kasey Teegardin and Tate Omli. Teegardin is probably the higher-up, given that he has the assistant head coach tag, but it's not entirely clear who the primary playcaller is. The Spartans also technically have co-DC's in Joe Rossi and Max Bullough, but it's been made pretty clear Rossi is the one in charge.

Sep 13, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Eastern Michigan Eagles head coach Chris Creighton looks on during the second quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michigan State should be able to move the ball consistently against EMU's defense. The Eagles ranked 111th in total defense last year. They also finished dead last in run defense, allowing 232.1 yards per game on the ground and 5.5 yards per carry. Things have seemed to improve up front thus far this year -- the Eagles have allowed 93.0 rush yards per game thus far and 3.5 yards per carry. Still, they've only played home games against Sacramento State and San Jose State.

Saturday should be a better day on the ground game for MSU than it was against Toledo. The health and status of left tackle Ben Murawski and running backs Cam Edwards and Marvis Parrish could impact things, but Michigan State should probably be better than 3.1 yards per rush in this game.

Michigan State running back Marvis Parrish (21) runs for s first down against Toledo safety Kaleb Hutchinson (17) during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Eastern Michigan has a couple of key players with plenty of experience on its defense. Linebacker Zach Mowchan is the Eagles' leading tackler with 25 tackles already -- he's a sixth-year senior. Fifth-year senior safety Jason Marshall is probably the best player in EMU's secondary, though Bryce Llewellyn (another fifth-year player) is also in that discussion.

When Eastern Michigan Has the Ball

Sep 13, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Eastern Michigan Eagles quarterback Noah Kim (1) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All eyes will be on Eagles starting quarterback Noah Kim when it's Eastern Michigan's turn with the ball. Kim spent four total seasons in East Lansing from 2020 to 2023, becoming Michigan State's starting quarterback at the beginning of the '23 season. Kim spent a year at Coastal Carolina in 2024 as the Chanticleer's backup before transferring back to the Mitten State and EMU last year.

Any sort of "revenge" trope here may be a little bit overblown. Michigan State is completely different now than it was when Kim was last on campus. Since Kim left, MSU hired Jonathan Smith, fired Jonathan Smith, and then hired Pat Fitzgerald. Only seven players on the team's 110-person roster were members of that 2023 squad, and wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins is the only major assistant still around.

Nov 20, 2021; Conway, South Carolina, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers running back Braydon Bennett (1) runs the ball against the Texas State Bobcats in the second quarter at Brooks Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Eastern Michigan also has an interesting crop of skill players. The running back room is surprisingly led by Amareon Blue, who has 136 yards and one touchdown thus far. Braydon Bennett is another running back to know. He had a great career at Coastal Carolina, totaling 969 scrimmage yards and 13 total touchdowns in 2024. Bennett spent 2025 at Virginia Tech, but he only got four carries across four appearances and got a sixth year of eligibility due to a medical waiver.

Underdogs usually look to the pass game more, though. EMU's wide receiver room is led by Nick Devereaux, a fifth-year senior who has spent his whole collegiate career in Ypsilanti. Devereaux led Eastern Michigan with 510 yards and seven touchdowns last year, getting All-MAC Third Team honors. Sophomore Harold Mack is another rising star -- he has 86 yards and a touchdown thus far, as well as 333 yards in just six games last year.

Michigan State’s defensive coordinator Joe Rossi calls out to players during football practice on Monday, Aug. 17, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As for Michigan State's defense, the focus needs to be on preventing explosive plays. Toledo scored touchdowns of 60 and 71 yards last Friday, which accounted for nearly half of the Rockets' total yardage. Against a stronger opponent, plays like that are usually the difference between wins and losses.

Final Prediction: Michigan State 38, Eastern Michigan 17