Projecting Freshmen Roles for Incoming Blue-Chip MSU Recruits

One of the benefits of the NCAA's new "5-in-5" eligibility rules is that Michigan State can play its freshmen without worrying about the previous four-game limit.

"There's no more redshirting, so we have access to our entire roster," Pat Fitzgerald said at Big Ten Football Media Days on Wednesday. "I think that will be a huge change as we move forward throughout the year... [You can use it] as a motivator for no matter who's on your roster, young or old, there's an opportunity for you to play."

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Michigan State Football head coach Pat Fitzgerald speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

MSU has five recruits in its incoming 2026 recruiting class who have gotten a four-star (or "blue-chip") rating from at least one of 247Sports, ESPN, or Rivals/On3. The Spartans' class finished ranked 58th nationally and 14th in the Big Ten on Rivals/On3's team rankings.

Here is what to expect from each of those five 4-star recruits in the first year of their college careers:

OT Collin Campbell: Reserve Role

Williams Field lineman Omar Kaba (L-R), Collin Campbell and Malachi Joyner pose for a picture during an ASU big man competition in Tempe, on June 12, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Offensive tackle Collin Campbell is the highest-ranked recruit in Michigan State's class, finishing at 221st nationally on the Rivals Industry Rankings . He still signed early with MSU after the team's coaching change, though he didn't enroll early and participate in spring ball. Campbell is listed initially at 6'6" and 290 pounds on the team's preseason roster.

Playing time will be tough for Campbell to find right away, though. The Spartans actually seem to have some depth and experience on the exterior of their offensive line. UConn transfer Ben Murawski and Conner Moore seem like favorites to start, but Robert Wright Jr., Rakeem Johnson, and Rustin Young are other players in contention for playing time. Campbell will have to beat out several players older than him and with more weight to throw around.

WR Samson Gash: Role Increases As Year Goes On

Detroit Catholic Central Samson Gash (5) puts on his helmet after running the ball during the Prep Bowl against Detroit King at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Samson Gash is the only other recruit in Michigan State's 2026 class with 4-star ratings on all three major recruiting platforms. His state championship-level speed alone is electric, unteachable, and what should get him on the field during his first college season. MSU and Fitzgerald had to hold off Penn State during the winter to hold onto Gash's commitment.

Wide receiver is also a big question mark for the Spartans entering the season. That means there is a real opportunity for Gash to rise up the depth chart and maybe even be a starter. It also makes sense to make Gash the team's punt returner, given that it's an area where he excelled at Detroit Catholic Central, and he'll be the fastest player on the team. Good things will happen when Gash has the ball in the open field, and that's a way to make that happen.

QB Kayd Coffman: Third-String

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Kayd Coffman (8) throws it deep during MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

In-state quarterback Kayd Coffman is another one of the stars of Michigan State's incoming class. He looked pretty impressive during MSU's spring game back in April, showing off a strong arm and his ability to run. Alessio Milivojevic will be the team's starter, and Fitzgerald named UCF transfer Cam Fancher as the Spartans' primary backup this week.

The QB3 competition will pit Coffman against second-year player Leo Hannan. Coffman appeared before Hannan during the spring game, implying he was ahead on the depth chart at the time. It may be a bit before Coffman gets his turn as a starter, especially if Milivojevic clicks this year, but it's never safe to assume anything during the transfer portal era, especially now with redshirts becoming a thing of the past.

TE Joe Caudill: Reserve Role

Lexington High School's Joe Caudill (17) eludes a tackle by Toledo Central Catholic High School's Jason Lawson Jr. (24) during OHSAA Division III regional quarterfinal high school football action Friday, Nov. 7, 2025 at Colonel Crawford High School. TOM E. PUSKAR/MANSFIELD NEWS JOURNAL | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The ceiling for incoming tight end Joe Caudill is going to be pretty high, but it might take some time. Caudill is only just now really learning the position, as he played quarterback for Lexington High School in Mansfield, Ohio. Caudill had a 4-star rating from On3/Rivals, but was a 3-star on ESPN and 247Sports.

A path could still exist for snaps, though. Tight end is the biggest mystery on the team right now. Carson Gulker, Kai Rios, Jayden Savoury, and Brennan Parachek all feel like contenders for playing time. Eddie Whiting, another incoming freshman, also got some good reviews during the spring.

IOL Eli Bickel: Key Backup

Michigan State offensive lineman Eli Bickel on a visit. | Eli Bickel / Michigan State Football

Eli Bickel has a pretty wide range of projections. He's the top prospect from the state of Michigan on Rivals/On3's individual rankings, but 247Sports has him at 23rd in the state. Michigan State seems to be planning on using Bickel as an interior offensive lineman, and he's entering college with plenty of size. The team has him listed at 6'6" and 312 pounds, tied for the fourth-heaviest player on the roster.

MSU doesn't have quite as much proven or experienced depth on the interior of its offensive line as it does at tackle. Bickel being in the two-deep right away this fall wouldn't feel like a huge surprise.