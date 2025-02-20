BREAKING: MSU Lands Fourth 2026 Football Commit, Three-Star OL
The Michigan State Spartans have added a fourth commitment to their 2026 recruiting haul and it should be no surprise that it is from North Branch offensive tackle Eli Bickel.
Bickel, a 6-foot-6, 270-pound prospect, made the announcement on Wednesday evening via X, formerly known as Twitter.
Per my previous reporting, it seemed like a lock for the Spartans to land Bickel; it was only a matter of when. As I wrote not long after Michigan State landed its third commitment in tight end Eddie Whiting, I wrote that Bickel would be next:
"Bickel's crystal ball for 247Sports has favored Michigan State since the fall, and On3 recently followed suit, projected Bickel for the green and white. It is key to remember that for the most part, these 'predictions' are normally formed with direct insight from those involved. So things are looking good for the Spartans' chances.
"The 6-foot-6, 270-pound blocker has the typical frame and athletic traits that the Spartans are targeting. Offensive line coach Jim Michalczik prefers his lineman to be athletic and good movers, as the outside zone run scheme employed by offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren and Smith requires."
Bickel is rated the No. 46 tackle in the class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings, and Michigan's No. 11 prospect. As mentioned, he had favored Michigan State for the past months. His relationship with Michalczik is strong and he fits the mold for what the Spartans are recruiting on the offensive line.
Big, athletic, bendy offensive lineman that handle the wide zone scheme as well as pass blocking for an offensive that loves to throw the ball vertically -- i.e., give the receivers time to get down the field and allow the quarterback to make that throw.
Bickel has a wrestler's background, which offensive line coaches in particular love to see. It lends itself to an added layer of toughness and durability, and the understanding of leverage and hand placement certainly helps when trying to hone a prospect's technique.
Michigan State now has four commitments from the 2026 class: athlete Joey Caudill (Ohio), who will play tight end at the college level, in-state quarterback Kayd Coffman (East Kentwood), who received a Michigan State crystal ball around the same time as Bickel, and Whiting, a four-star South Dakota product.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.