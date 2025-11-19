Four-Star Michigan State OL Commit Big Riser in Rankings Update
Four-star Michigan State offensive tackle commit Collin Campbell received a big bump in Rivals' latest update to its recruiting rankings on Monday, rising from No. 188 overall all the way to 62nd in the entire class of 2026.
Rivals now considers Campbell, who attends Williams Field High School in Gilbert, Ariz., to be the 10th-best OT in his class and the best prospect from Arizona. Campbell has been verbally committed to MSU since June.
Campbell is the top-rated recruit the Spartans have in their next class, both from Rivals' individual rankings and the company's "Industry" rankings, which combine its system with other major recruiting sites. On the latter system, Campbell is rated at No. 235 overall. He is set to be the highest-ranked recruit for the Spartans during the Jonathan Smith era.
As a whole, Michigan State's 2026 class is rated at 35th nationally and 11th in the Big Ten. That is an improvement from last season, when the Spartans' 2025 class finished 47th in the country and 14th in the conference.
More on Campbell
One of the first things that stands out about Campbell is his stature. Rivals lists him at 6-foot-7 and 270 pounds. On 247Sports, he's listed at the same height but 280 pounds.
Either way, that would tie him for the tallest offensive lineman --- or any player, for that matter --- on Michigan State's roster right now. The two offensive linemen listed at 6-foot-7 are Stanton Ramil and Ashton Lepo.
He may need some work with the strength and conditioning staff to get around the 310-pound range that most of MSU's top linemen are around, but that can come with time and patience once he arrives in East Lansing.
Back in February, recruiting analyst Greg Biggins, who now works for Rivals, wrote that Campbell is "far from a finished product and still raw in some areas, but that's a good thing. As technique and flexibility continue to improve, his game will take another jump. A player we definitely feel is trending in the right direction."
He would likely get some time to develop, as well. Both starting tackles for MSU --- Ramil and Conner Moore --- have additional eligibility. Campbell could potentially sit behind them as a true freshman, learn, bulk up some more, and then potentially step into a role during the 2027 season. Moore's final year of college football is 2026.
Offensive line play has been a big problem this year, so OL coach Jim Michalczik bringing Campbell into the fold could be a very big step for the program.
