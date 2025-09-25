Jabarri Lofton Talks Michigan State Spartans Offer and More
Jabarri Lofton details the latest in his Michigan State Spartans recruitment when speaking to Michigan State Spartans On SI
In this story:
Jabarri Lofton is an uber-talented prospect from the state of Illinois. He is a safety prospect who has been targeted by the Michigan State Spartans heavily. Here is what he had to say about the Michigan State Spartans when speaking to Michigan State Spartans On SI.
Jabarri Lofton Talks Michigan State Spartans Offer and More
- "I’d say Michigan State is doing a solid job in my recruitment. They’ve been consistent in showing interest and making me feel like I’m a priority for them. What stands out is the way they communicate; they’re not just checking in here and there, but they’re really making an effort to build a relationship and get to know me as a person, not just a player. That means a lot in this process."
He then jumped into conversation about which coach he has been talking with the most.
- "I talk the most with Coach Gordon. Our conversations are always genuine and real. It’s not just football all the time; they ask about life, school, and how I’m doing overall. That balance makes me feel comfortable and makes me trust what they’re building over there."
He then detailed whether or not he will be visiting the Michigan State Spartans.
- "Yes, I do plan on making a visit. I want to see the campus, meet the staff in person, and just get a feel for the environment. You can only learn so much from calls and texts; being on campus gives you that real perspective. Timing-wise, I’m hoping to make it out sometime during the season to see the atmosphere on a game day, because that’s when you can really feel the culture."
Which schools have been standing out the most in his recruitment?
- "There are a few schools that are standing out right now because of the consistency in how they’re recruiting me and the relationships we’ve built. It’s less about logos or hype and more about who’s really putting in the time, showing me a plan for how I’d fit, and creating that family-type connection. That’s what makes certain schools stand out to me at this point."
What do the Spartans need to do in order to improve their ranking in his recruitment?
- "I think for Michigan State to keep moving up in my rankings, it’s about continuing to build on what they’re already doing. Just staying consistent, keeping that communication strong, and showing me exactly how I’d fit into their program both on and off the field. The more they can show me the bigger picture development, culture, academics, and life after football the more it helps me see them as a top option."
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on which new players have performed the best this season when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.
Published