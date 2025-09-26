Michigan State Looks Set to Land Another 2026 Recruiting Prospect
The Michigan State Spartans have the chance to add to the 2026 recruiting class as they have already landed multiple different commits, thanks to an awesome month in June, followed by multiple awesome months that have continued, where they are today, where they currently hold 22 total commitments, but could be pushing for a 23rd.
That 23rd commit could be multiple players, but one player that they would love to bring in would be a guy who has visited the Michigan State Spartans officially, and is one of the uncommitted players in the class. Not only that, but he is the only uncommitted official visitor to take a visit to the Michigan State Spartans. It is unknown why he is uncommitted at this time, and if the Spartans will back off, but for now, there seem to be signs showing that the Spartans are in it.
Charles Belser - LB
Belser is one of the only players on the Michigan State Spartans board that remains uncommitted at this time as they are multiple different players that have already committed and more players than not have already committed to schools, even if it isn't Michigan State just simply because they have already wanted to jump into the boat that they want to jump into and be committed to a program that they will be signing with, early signing day in December and this being the simple fact that they wanted to reserve their spot before someone else took it from them.
Very few prospects follow Belser's path, but the prospects who do can still end up at other places that maybe weren't recruiting them as heavily because they are always looking to spin back on different prospects that way they can bring in more to their class, especially if they were short on commits in the first go around when it comes to evaluating prospects and getting commits.
Belser has yet to commit, but there are multiple schools have already started at target him as he has been targeted by multiple schools in the Big Ten as well as multiple schools in the ACC as the two schools right now that seem to be the team to be looks to be Virginia Tech and the Michigan State Spartans. The Spartans could very well win this recruitment, but they will have to continue to make an effort.
