Confidence, Past Experience Push MSU's Milivojevic Past Spring

The number of days before Michigan State football is officially back in action may be in the triple digits, but there is no doubt will be starting at quarterback when MSU faces Toledo on Sept. 5.

MSU's Pat Fitzgerald said that he and his staff decided to go "all-in" on Alessio Milivojevic shortly after arriving in East Lansing. Fitzgerald has already named Milivojevic as QB1 this spring.

Michigan State's Alessio Milivojevic wars up before the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Obviously, it's been great having Coach Fitz here," Milivojevic said Saturday. "It gives me a lot of confidence, and I'm just excited to get through this summer, get through fall camp, and get back out on the field."

During the Spartans' "Spring Showcase" that day, Milivojevic (unofficially) completed 15 of his 23 passes for 79 yards and one interception. The stat line isn't gaudy, but, well, it's a spring game while Milivojevic is just gaining chemistry with nearly all his receivers and learning about coordinator Nick Sheridan's offense .

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald calls out to players during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

More From Milivojevic on Spring

This spring marks the first time Milivojevic has been in a leadership role during his collegiate career. He was QB3 as a true freshman in 2024, just trying to get up to speed in a college offense. Milivojevic was promoted to QB2 last season, unwitting to the fact that he'd eventually take over as the starter later in the season.

Even though the spring is now done, the work is going to bleed well into summer. There won't be official practices again until the team shows up for fall camp in late July or early August, but the nice weather (and the lack of class) makes for a great time for quarterbacks and receivers to link up at the facility or wherever and develop valuable chemistry.

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic speaks after MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI

New Beginnings

Milivojevic remembers his first spring at Michigan State, when he was lower on the depth chart and just trying to find his way. There isn't that much time to develop chemistry with teammates when so much of the spring is dedicated to just learning a new offense, which is what Milivojevic just went through now.

"I think that summer was huge for me because throughout spring ball, each install was like, 'OK, new stuff, new stuff, new stuff, new stuff,'" he said. "Now it's like, 'OK, I got it all now. I gotta get it down. I can't have anything wrong with the playbook. I gotta get it down, and now I gotta start working with the receivers. I gotta start working with the running backs.' So I think that summer is a huge transition period for a younger guy."

Michigan State's Alessio Milivojevic throws a pass during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images