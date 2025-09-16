The Spartan RB Who Needs a Role Increase
The Michigan State Spartans are 3-0, but the team is dealing with more injury issues.
MSU suffered significant injuries early last season, which limited its ability to maximize its talent. Jonathan Smith and the Spartans hope that will not be the case again in 2025.
Among the injuries Smith announced on Monday, running back Makhi Frazier was one of them. Smith does not anticipate that the Spartans’ top running back will miss significant time, and he could play against USC on Saturday night.
However, Smith did not seem optimistic about Frazier's status, and MSU fans should prepare for him to miss the game.
With Frazier likely out against the Trojans, the Spartans will heavily lean on Brandon Tullis and Elijah Tau-Tolliver. Tullis will be the starting running back, and we will see the most action from Tau-Tolliver that we have all season.
Will the veteran running back deliver in his expected increase in carries?
Elijah Tau-Tolliver's role in the offense
Through three games this season, Tau-Tolliver has 13 carries for 55 yards and a touchdown. He iced the game with a 22-yard score against Youngstown State last weekend.
He rushed for nearly 1,000 yards at Sacramento State last season and was a major factor in the run game. Smith, Keith Bhonapha, and the Spartan coaching staff hope he can offer that kind of upside now.
The Spartans brought Tau-Tolliver in with the assumption that he would serve in an ancillary role, paving the way for Frazier and Tullis to take over as the team’s lead backs.
Frazier was on his way to being the team’s top rusher, but this latest injury puts that into question. MSU is lucky to have a veteran like Tau-Tolliver to step into a situation like this and produce.
The Trojans have the 22nd-ranked rushing defense in the country, allowing 86.3 yards per game on the ground. MSU ranks 68th in the country in rushing offense with 168 yards per game.
MSU faces a major offensive discrepancy this weekend against USC, but it has much more to do with how good the Trojans are on that side of the ball. How much can Tau-Tolliver make up for that gap?
The Spartans need Tau-Tolliver to produce if they want to pull off a major upset on the road. Will the veteran deliver?
Keep up with all our Michigan State football content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on Elijah Tau-Tolliver when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.