Spartans Regain Defensive Edge Just in Time for OSU Clash

The Michigan State Spartans are coming off a much-needed home victory over the UCLA Bruins after losing three of their previous four games.

Against UCLA, the Spartans rediscovered their defensive identity. They held the Bruins to just 23 first-half points on 9-of-23 shooting. For the game, Michigan State limited UCLA to 59 points on 21-of-57 (36.8%) shooting from the field and 8-of-25 (32%) from three-point range.

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. celebrates after making a 3-pointer against UCLA during the first half on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jeremy Fears Jr. led the way offensively with one of his most complete performances of the season. Fears scored 16 points, shooting 5-of-11 from the field and 4-of-8 from three-point range, while dishing out 10 assists. The outing marked his ninth double-double of the season and his fourth consecutive double-double.

Coen Carr matched Fears with 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including 2-of-4 from beyond the arc. Carson Cooper and Jordan Scott also reached double figures with 12 and 11 points, respectively, while Jaxon Kohler added nine points and 10 rebounds.

Feb 17, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr (55) gets a slam dunk against the UCLA Bruins during the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

The win came at a critical time. Michigan State is entering the final stretch of the regular season with an opportunity to secure a top-four seed — and a double bye — in the Big Ten Tournament.

Next up: a home matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes, who are coming off an impressive win over the surging Wisconsin Badgers.

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler, left, celebrates after making a 3-pointer against UCLA as the Bruins Xavier Booker, right, looks on during the first half on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Scouting Ohio State

Ohio State is in its second season under head coach Jake Diebler and has taken a noticeable step forward. After finishing 17-15 in his first year, the Buckeyes sit at 17-9 and are pushing for their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2022.

Senior point guard Bruce Thornton continues to anchor the offense. Thornton is averaging 19.9 points per game on 54.6% shooting from the field and 39.5% from three-point range, along with nearly four assists per contest.

Feb 17, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard Bruce Thornton (2) celebrates after the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

In Ohio State’s crucial win over Wisconsin, Thornton and junior Devin Royal carried the load. Thornton scored 27 points and narrowly missed a triple-double with nine rebounds and eight assists, while Royal added 25 points. Both players shot better than 50% from the field and from three-point range.

Offensively, Ohio State ranks among the top five teams in the Big Ten in scoring at 81 points per game. The Buckeyes also rank in the conference’s top five in field-goal percentage, shooting 49% from the field.

Feb 14, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Jake Diebler cheers on his team against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

However, Michigan State may hold an edge defensively. Ohio State ranks in the bottom half of the conference in scoring defense, allowing 73 points per game on 43% shooting. The Buckeyes also rank in the bottom three in the Big Ten in both blocks (2.0 per game) and steals (5.0 per game).

Michigan State’s defensive resurgence against UCLA could not have come at a better time. With Ohio State bringing one of the Big Ten’s most efficient offenses into East Lansing, the Spartans will need another disciplined defensive effort to control the pace.

