Spartans Will Lean on 3 Key Players Against Ohio State

The Michigan State Spartans -- who host Ohio State on Sunday -- are coming off a much-needed home win over the UCLA Bruins after losing three of their previous four games.

Against UCLA, the Spartans rediscovered their defensive identity. They held the Bruins to just 23 first-half points on 9-of-23 shooting. For the game, Michigan State limited UCLA to 59 points on 21-of-57 (36.8%) shooting from the field and 8-of-25 (32%) from three-point range.

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. celebrates after a Coen Carr dunk against UCLA during the second half on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jeremy Fears Jr. led the way with 16 points and 10 assists, shooting 5-of-11 from the field and 4-of-8 from beyond the arc. The performance marked his ninth double-double of the season and his fourth consecutive double-double.

Coen Carr matched Fears with 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including 2-of-4 from three-point range. Carson Cooper and Jordan Scott added 12 and 11 points, respectively, while Jaxon Kohler contributed nine points and 10 rebounds.

Michigan State's Jordan Scott makes a 3-pointer against UCLA during the first half on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The victory came at an important time. Michigan State is entering the final stretch of the regular season with an opportunity to secure a top-four seed — and a double bye — in the Big Ten Tournament.

Next up is a home matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes, who are coming off a dominant win over the red-hot Wisconsin Badgers. For the Spartans to earn another critical victory, three players must rise to the occasion.

Jaxon Kohler

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler, left, celebrates after making a 3-pointer against UCLA as the Bruins Xavier Booker, right, looks on during the first half on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kohler has endured a challenging stretch after a strong start to the season. Since the Spartans’ West Coast trip, he has averaged 8.7 points and 7.9 rebounds per game while shooting below 25% from three-point range.

Head coach Tom Izzo has publicly challenged Kohler to attack the basket more consistently and get to the free-throw line. Earlier in the season, Kohler averaged 2.1 free-throw attempts per game, but he has attempted just seven total free throws over the last nine games.

Feb 7, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward David Mirkovic (0) shoots against Michigan State Spartans guard Trey Fort (9) and Michigan State Spartans forward Jaxon Kohler (0) during the first half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

The matchup against Ohio State presents an opportunity to reverse that trend. The Buckeyes are tied for fourth in the Big Ten in fouls per game, averaging 17.8. If Kohler can establish himself inside and draw contact, it would provide Michigan State with efficient scoring and help stabilize the offense.

Jeremy Fears Jr.

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr., right, celebrates during a timeout against UCLA in the first half on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fears delivered one of his best performances of the season against UCLA, recording 16 points and 10 assists. He will need a similar outing against Ohio State’s standout guard, Bruce Thornton.

Thornton is averaging 19.9 points per game and recently posted 27 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists against Wisconsin. While Fears also had a double-double in that earlier matchup, matching Thornton’s offensive production — while containing him defensively — will be critical.

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) dribbles against Wisconsin guard John Blackwell (25) during the second half of Big Ten Tournament semifinal at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. on Saturday, March 15, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fears’ ability to control tempo, limit turnovers, and defend at the point of attack could ultimately determine the game’s outcome.

Kur Teng

Michigan State's Kur Teng makes a 3-pointer against UCLA during the second half on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kur Teng has seen his role expand off the bench, particularly with Divine Ugochukwu sidelined due to injury. Over the last three games, Teng has emerged as a reliable perimeter option, shooting 7-of-17 from three-point range.

Ohio State boasts one of the Big Ten’s strongest perimeter defenses, holding opponents to 30% shooting from beyond the arc — third best in the conference. If Teng can knock down outside shots, it will stretch the Buckeyes’ defense and open driving lanes for Fears while creating post opportunities for Kohler.

Feb 17, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Kur Teng (2) makes a three point shot over UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) during the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

Michigan State’s defensive performance against UCLA was a step in the right direction, but Ohio State presents a tougher offensive challenge. For the Spartans to protect their home court and strengthen their position in the Big Ten standings, they will need Jaxon Kohler to reassert himself inside, Jeremy Fears Jr. to win the point guard battle, and Kur Teng to provide timely perimeter shooting.

