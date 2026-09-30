MSU’s Schedule Continues To Increase Difficulty With AP Poll Release

The Spartans have already gotten a lot more tough opponents on their schedule than they initially thought. They were supposed to have it easy for a while after facing the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, but future opponents have been doing crazy things week in and week out to flip the script.

There have been the Northwestern Wildcats, who gave the Indiana Hoosiers a run for their money despite not even being ranked. There's also the Wisconsin Badgers, who did beat a ranked team and are looking to be much more formidable. But one team has made shockwaves bigger than all the rest.

Sep 19, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald looks on during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The UCLA Bruins have entered the AP Poll top 25 for the first time in years, clinching the 23rd rank in the nation after blowing out the Maryland Terrapins 54-3 and having other impressive wins throughout the season as well.

MSU will not be facing them quite yet, they have the Badgers to bounce back against and a few revenge games to play first, but before anybody knows it MSU will be facing the Bruins in a game that was supposed to be equal, but might now be one of their biggest tests.

Why The UCLA Bruins In Particular

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Wayne Knight (3) runs for yardage in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bruins were right at the bottom of the trenches of the Big Ten last year alongside the Spartans; they fired their head coach and hired someone new to begin a rebuild that hopefully would be fast, under the leadership of a talented quarterback and new head honcho rusher. Very similar situations that were supposed to have very similar results.

But instead, UCLA is 4-0, looking dominant, and has generally been great on both sides of the ball while keeping their key players safe from the injury bug. Meanwhile, the Spartans are 2-2 and have lost their major players, like Cam Edwards , to injuries.

Sep 26, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald protests a call that favored the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The season is by no means over yet, and MSU can absolutely find a way to get back on track and even pass the Bruins to be the more successful turnaround, but it will be a tough road that sets the two teams to collide no matter what.

When they do meet, it will be one of the best markers for where MSU is truly at as a team if they can really keep going even when it is rough, and whether they have improved alongside everyone else in the Big Ten. It may not be for a while, and the Badgers are first in line, but it is something to watch for when the time comes.