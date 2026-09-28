What UCLA’s Top-15 Mention Means Heading Into Bye Week

UCLA is finally ranked in the latest AP poll for the first time since the 2023 season.

The Bruins come in at No. 23 in the Week 4 AP Poll, sandwiched between Boise State (No. 22) and Kentucky (No. 24).

What It Means for UCLA

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) passes in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The interesting thing is Boise State's position and the comparable resume the Broncos and Bruins could share in the coming weeks. Boise State lost to Oregon, but still earned a spot in the Top 25. Aside from Oregon, Boise really hasn’t played very strong talent, which makes you question whether or not the Bruins could actually remain in the Top 25, despite their future result in Week 6.

UCLA will travel to Eugene, as Boise did, and take on the Ducks in a now-ranked Week 6 matchup. UCLA’s position at No. 23 gives them very little buffer if they end up losing to Oregon. To remain ranked, UCLA will either have to throw the Ducks a highly competitive, close game, or win straight up.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning instructs his team against the USC Trojans during the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After four weeks of football, I am more confident each week that this Bruins team has the talent to compete with the Ducks, and a win is very much on the table. If you had told me beating Oregon was a real possibility five weeks ago, I would have never believed you.

UCLA’s Path to the CFP

With UCLA now entering the AP Poll, they should have their sights set on getting a bid into the College Football Playoff. It’ll be a tough path ahead, and UCLA will have to add some signature wins to their resume between now and the end of the season.

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney watches his team play against the Maryland Terrapins in the first half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right now, UCLA’s resume simply doesn’t compare to any projected playoff team, but they will have a chance to change that coming up. A win on the road at Oregon will do wonders for their playoff chances and could even propel the Bruins as high as the top-15 in the AP Poll. However, they’ll need more than just the win at Oregon. They’ll have to continue their hot streak far into the season and be careful not to drop a game to a less talented team.

It will be fun to watch this team grow as the season goes on, and hopefully their ranking will too. Oregon will be a fantastic test on the road in Week 6, but for now, the Bruins will head into their bye week for some much-needed rest.