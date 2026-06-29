The Shift MSU Must Address Without Jack Velling

The Spartans were not known as a great team last year, and it was well known across all of college football that they would be heading into a rebuild this offseason, and that has started with new head coach Pat Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald has had an armada of problems to deal with in his first year with the team, but thus far, it has been something that he can handle every time, and a solution of some sort has popped up.

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald and the Spartans takes the field during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It hasn't mattered whether it's a new No. 1 receiver standing up after Nick Marsh left, taking more responsibilities in both receiving and other things, or punting and the whole left by Ryan Eckley; there has been an answer.

But some more pressing issues still need a clear solution, ranging from who will be rushing for the team to the problem at hand: there is a massive hole left by Jack Velling and Michael Masunas, so who can fill it?

The Hole Being Left by Velling And Masunas

Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State tight end Jack Velling (12) reacts after dropping a pass against the UCLA Bruins in the fourth quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

The Spartans did not have a good offensive line, and both Aiden Chiles and Alessio Milivojevic struggled to stay on their feet from game to game.

That issue is a whole different beast , but it meant that Velling and Masunas had to step in and block for their quarterback on many different occasions every game, which they did a pretty good job of.

Michigan State's Michael Masunas celebrates after a touchdown catch against Boston College during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Furthermore, they remained available as a receiving threat on every play, which kept the opposing defense wary of what could come.

However, if the talent coming in to replace Velling and Masunas is not at their level yet, MSU will expect a downgrade in both blocking and, especially, as an offensive threat, but that could work in their favor.

The Good That Can Be Found

Michigan State's Michael Masunas, left, celebrates his touchdown catch with Jack Velling against Youngstown State during the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the Spartans might be getting a slight downgrade at tight end, in turn, they could become a much more subtle threat that could strike in a big moment once it matters the most.

Opponents might shrug off the tight ends as something to worry about when they're not used often offensively, then be caught off guard when both become increasingly important to the match at hand.

Michigan State's Michael Masunas catches a touchdown pass against Youngstown State during the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Adjustments would be hard to make, and it could give MSU the upper hand; however, if the talent coming in is just as good or better than Velling and Masunas, things would be even better, and there would be nothing to worry about.