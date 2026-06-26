What MSU Returning O-Line Starters Bring to the Table

The Spartans have had a pretty turbulent offseason, both directly with the team and with the university as a whole, and it has affected every part of the program, big and small.

Some of the big changes have included the receiver room, which lost its best player , Nick Marsh, along with a few other familiar faces, and now has new players who need to step up their game this year.

Michigan State's Chrishon McCray runs after a catch during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On the other hand, some of the smaller things have come to places like the Spartans' special teams , which have had losses on their own that are hard to deal with, but manageable.

However, there is one more issue at the top of the list: the offensive line. Many of the players in that core last year have left, including starters, but those who have remained are now central to MSU's future. So, what does every one of the returning starters bring to the table?

What Every Starter Brings: Luka Vincic

Sep 6, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State offensive lineman Luka Vincic (70) celebrates a double-overtime victory over Boston College at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Surprisingly, the Spartans were not supposed to have Luka Vincic for another year, as he was already nearing graduation, but he suffered a nasty injury during week three of MSU's season and was sidelined for the rest of the year.

It was a devastating blow to the then 3-0 Spartans, but when the season ended with only four wins, it actually turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

From left, Michigan State's Rustin Young, Cole Dellinger and Luka Vincic run a drill during football practice on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The injury that seemed to harm the team at first was the same thing that allowed Vincic to stick around for another year, a year in which the team has a much higher ceiling, and he brings the excellence and experience that the core desperately needs with him.

What Every Starter Brings: Conner Moore

Nov 29, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Michigan State offensive lineman Conner Moore (58) shakes hands with fans while walking off the field after defeating Maryland at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Conner Moore had to thrive in chaotic situations last season; when everything was tumbling down around him, he still did what he could to hold the line down.

With so much of MSU's new line compiling of players that either didn't get much time on the field last year, or are from different teams entirely, there absolutely needs to be a leader in chaos that can get everybody back in shape quickly, who knows what it's like.

Michigan State's Conner Moore, left, blocks Eli Coenen during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Therefore, Moore fills the spot on the offensive line that needs someone like him most, and if everything is falling apart in a moment or a whole game, he will be the one who can get the Spartans back into the fight.