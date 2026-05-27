MSU Football Hosting Canadian DT Portal Prospect on Visit

Transfer portal season may not be over, after all.

Michigan State football is hosting Canadian transfer portal target Franklin Ibelo for an official visit on Thursday, according to multiple reports. Ibelo, a defensive tackle, previously attended the University of Calgary for the past four years. He appeared in 26 games during his time with the Dinos, totaling 27 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and one forced fumble.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

What makes Ibelo an intriguing potential addition is his size. He's listed at 6'7" on Calgary's roster and claims a weight of 340 pounds. That would put him in a tie for the tallest player on the roster with left tackle Ben Murawski and EDGE Trey Lisle . It would also tie him with Murawski for the second-heaviest guy on the roster, only behind left guard Nick Sharpe (351 pounds).

This would be the second belated portal addition for MSU this year. The Spartans also added Jackson State wide receiver transfer Jameel Gardner Jr. back in April. Adding Ibelo would be more comparable to when Michigan State landed Canadian Devynn Cromwell last offseason. Cromwell started at the University of Guelph but spent a year at Texas Tech before heading to East Lansing.

Need on Defensive Line

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III walks onto the field for MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Adding another piece to the interior of the defensive line would be a wise move for the Spartans. New defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III can probably feel good about Ben Roberts , Illinois transfer Eli Coenen , and Derrick Simmons as the three guys at the top of the depth chart, but there is a bit of a drop after that.

Fourth up is likely Toledo transfer Carlos Hazelwood , who only got occasional snaps for the Rockets last year. After that, it's Mikeshun Beeler (six defensive snaps for MSU in 2025) and then true freshman Hudson Aultman .

Michigan State's Ben Roberts celebrates with fans after defeating Boston College on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Most teams play three or four interior defensive linemen regularly, but it's important to have depth to cover for injuries. Roberts missed five games in 2025 due to injury and two games the year before that.

Being ready for one or two guys to be unavailable and maintain the level of play is part of what separates good teams from bad ones. Ibelo wouldn't be a starter for MSU, but he'd be a very interesting depth piece in the room whose size would provide a much higher floor than others. Going from Canadian college football to the Big Ten would be a heck of a leap, though.

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald gets his whistle ready during the "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI