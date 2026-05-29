Son of MSU Legend Cleaves Gets Elite Recruiting Ranking
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One of the best players in Michigan State history's son should end up on the Spartans' radar soon enough.
ESPN recently announced its SCNext rankings for the 2027, '28, and '29 classes. The middle of those years is the focus here. That's because class of 2028 shooting guard Mateen Cleaves Jr. got a pretty interesting mark.
Cleaves' Ranking
The site has him all the way up at 19th overall in the class of 2028, putting him third among shooting guards and first among those from the state of Michigan. Cleaves now plays for Dream City Christian in Glendale, Ariz., though.
Cleaves' only listed offer is from Rutgers, interestingly enough. That list will grow eventually, though. Most programs are scouting and worried about the class of 2027 right now. MSU has only publicly offered one prospect in the class of 2027, according to 247Sports. There have been no offers whatsoever for the class of '28.
You'd have to think that as long as Tom Izzo is the head coach of the Spartans, this would be an easy target for him. Mateen Cleaves is one of the people who delivered him his only National Championship, after all, and his son is performing at a high enough level that it wouldn't be a case of nepotism.
Cleaves averaged 7.8 points per game in his first year with Dream City Christian at the EYBL. Each of the three players averaging more points than him is either a four- or five-star recruit in the '26 and '27 classes. As his role increases there, Cleaves has the chance to get closer to 5-star status himself.
Cleaves and MSU
Something that could help with this potential recruitment is that seeing Cleaves (first-generation) around East Lansing is not rare. One of the ways Izzo loves to compliment current All-American point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (fresh off his draft decision) is to compare him to Cleaves.
Cleaves won his title in his fourth year with the program. Fears is entering that fourth season now, too. The '26-27 roster isn't loaded enough to consider MSU to be a favorite, but the Spartans are certainly among the teams in the early discussion.
Cleaves was either a First or Second Team All-American three times in his college career, after all. He averaged 12.5 points, 6.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game during his time at Michigan State, laying the foundation that has endured for a literal generation under Izzo.
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A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika