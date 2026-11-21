This was easily the worst special teams week that the Spartans have had all year, and it was not a pretty game to watch overall, though some players were able to shine in the rough loss despite the adversity.

But to clarify, there was not a lot being expected out of the special teams unit and out of the team as a whole against a potential College Football Playoff contender in the Oregon Ducks, and there were some silver linings to be found for the team as a whole, just like there were some for the special teams specifically.

Some Silver Linings and Some Missed Opportunities: Rhys Dakin

Michigan State’s Rhys Dakin punts the ball during the first quarter in the game against Oregon on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026 in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The silver lining for the Spartans was punter Rhys Dakin, who was quite busy on the field against the Ducks, as he had five punts on his plate. He has already had to do a lot this season, and the new offense under Kayd Coffman continued to give him more responsibility.

His five punts led to 249 yards total (49.8 yards per punt), which is absolutely stellar, with an absolute beauty to start the game after a failed first drive that went from MSU's 30-yard line to Oregon's 10-yard line. That punt, along with two others, formed his three that landed within the 20-yard line on the night.

The blowout 45-7 score could have been even higher had Dakin not stepped up to the plate as he did against the Ducks.

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Some Silver Linings and Some Missed Opportunities: Liam Boyd

Nov 7, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans punter Rhys Dakin (9) congratulates place kicker Liam Boyd (37) on a positive field goal during the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Liam Boyd had one opportunity to get a field goal on the board, and he missed it, but it was not completely his fault, as the ball was tipped as it traveled toward the goalposts. That was more of an issue with blocking than with the kicking itself, so Boyd never really had a shot to actually get any work in, making his game neither a silver lining nor a missed opportunity.

Some Silver Linings and Some Missed Opportunities: Returning

While there were a couple of flashes, none of MSU's returnees averaged more than 20 yards a return, and Chrishon McCray muffed a punt return that set up Oregon around the 10-yard line for what would become an easy score.

The return game was easily the largest missed opportunity, as they did not get anything big to happen in a big game, and next year, there needs to be some sort of improvement.