A new "Grand Theft Auto" video game just came out for the first time in more than a decade.

Michigan State football is set to face No. 13 Oregon just one day after the release of GTA VI. Naturally, we need to see how the Spartans have done historically after each game has hit the consoles. Seven games came out before this one; here's a look at the team's first football game after each release date.

Original GTA (1997): Win over No. 4 Penn State

October 8, 1997; East Lansing, MI; MSU head football coach Nick Saban smiles as he walks among his players during practice at MSU Tuesday. Mandatory Credit: Rod Sanford/Lansing State Journal-TODAY NETWORK | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

MSU got a huge victory one day after the original GTA video game came out on Nov. 28, 1997. Coached by Nick Saban, the unranked Spartans put together a rout of fourth-ranked Penn State during their regular-season finale that year.

Running backs Sedrick Irvin and Marc Renaud both had all-time performances that night. Irvin ran the ball 28 times for 238 yards and three touchdowns (also getting into the end zone another time as a receiver), and Renaud got 21 carries for 203 yards and one touchdown. It's still the most recent instance of Michigan State having two 200-yard rushers in the same game.

GTA 2 (1999): Loss at No. 17 Wisconsin

Following a block thrown by Wisconsin right guard Dave Costa Jr. on Michigan State's Aric Morris, running back Ron Dayne has some running room during their game Saturday, October 23, 1999 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Ron Dayne Badgers Vs Michigan State | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Things didn't go nearly as well when the second game came out. No. 11 Michigan State traveled to Madison the day after GTA 2 was released and got crushed by No. 17 Wisconsin, 40-10. The Badgers scored the first 23 points of the game and never looked back, only letting MSU reach the end zone on a long touchdown run from T.J. Duckett midway through the fourth quarter when the home team's lead was already 33-3.

Bill Burke threw three interceptions and no touchdowns during this game, too. Ultimately, though, this MSU team finished 10-2 during Saban's last season in East Lansing with a final ranking of No. 7 in the AP Poll. MSU had also beaten Oregon at Spartan Stadium in Week 1, too.

GTA III (2001): Win vs. Wisconsin

Michigan State got some revenge on the Badgers two years later at home, shortly after the release of GTA III. The game started out as a nice, back-and-forth battle with a 14-14 tie at halftime. MSU controlled most of the middle portion of the game, though, turning a 14-7 deficit late in the second quarter into a 42-21 lead early in the fourth quarter. The Spartans ultimately won, 42-28.

Jeff Smoker threw for 326 yards with three passing touchdowns and two interceptions. Charles Rogers shone the brightest at receiver with five catches for 206 yards and two touchdowns, one score being 87 yards. Duckett also ran for 186 yards and two touchdowns that day.

GTA: Vice City (2002): Loss at No. 15 Michigan

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Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Things got ugly in Michigan State's first game after "Grand Theft Auto: Vice City" was released in 2002. The Michigan game was the first one on the schedule after the video game came out, and the Wolverines blew the Spartans out 49-3 in Ann Arbor.

MSU actually struck first with a 39-yard field goal from Dave Raynor, but UM scored every single point after that. Rogers was the Spartans' top performer, hauling in four passes for 75 yards.

GTA: San Andreas (2004): Loss at No. 12 Michigan

Oct 21, 2006; Evanston, IL, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback (5) Drew Stanton throws a pass during the first quarter at Ryan Field in Evanston, IL. Michigan State defeated Northwestern 41-38. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports © Copyright 2006 Jerry Lai | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first game after the next GTA installment was also a road game at a ranked Michigan team. This one went better than the last, but it's certainly much more infamous.

This was "The Braylon Edwards Game," where he caught three touchdown passes during the fourth quarter and overtime for the Wolverines to beat MSU 45-37 in triple overtime and lead UM from a 27-10 fourth-quarter deficit.

GTA IV (2008): Loss at Cal

Aug. 30, 2008; Berkeley, CA, USA; California Golden Bears defensive back Syd'Quan Thompson (5) breaks up a pass against Michigan State Spartans wide receiver B.J. Cunningham (3) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, CA. The Golden Bears defeated the Spartans 38-31. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

GTA IV is the only game in the video game series that was released during what could be considered football's offseason. All seven other games, including GTA VI, came out in September, October, or November, but GTA IV came out in April.

That meant the "next" game after this game's release was the 2008 season opener. Michigan State opened up Year 2 of the Mark Dantonio era with a road game at Cal, losing 38-31. Mark Dell had nine catches for 202 yards and one touchdown for the Spartans, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Golden Bears and future Detroit Lion Jahvid Best's 174 scrimmage yards.

GTA V (2013): Loss at No. 22 Notre Dame

Sep 21, 2013; South Bend, IN, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Mark Dantonio reacts in the second quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michigan State only lost one game during its 2013 season that ended in a Rose Bowl victory. Naturally, the loss came on the one game following a GTA release, though it probably had more to do with some questionable pass interference calls than any video game.

This result is up there for one of the more painful MSU losses ever. Had this game been a win, the Spartans likely would have gone 13-0 and played Florida State for a national championship.