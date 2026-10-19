Michigan State Special Teams Summary: Week 7 Against Northwestern

The Spartans have had one unit be consistently good all year long, only stumbling maybe once or twice and always recovering. That unit is the special teams, with outstanding coaching in LeVar Woods and top-tier talent at all ends.

However, in MSU's most recent game against the Northwestern Wildcats, which MSU lost in heartbreaking fashion due to a game-winning drive by former Spartans QB Aiden Chiles, the Special Teams actually had a couple of issues that need to get fixed come next week's game against the UCLA Bruins.

They also had some things go particularly well for them that they need to repeat against UCLA, so what went right for the special teams and what needs to change?

What Went Right for MSU

Michigan State’s Liam Boyd, center, celebrates with Rhys Dakin, left, after Boyd made a field goal against Toledo during the fourth quarter on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rhys Dakin, the transfer from Iowa who left with his special teams coach Woods, has still been outstanding with his punting game, and he was easily the best player the special teams had against the Wildcats.

He only had to do three punts, which was better than some may have expected, and every one he bombed for an average of 48 yards per punt, and two of his punts landed within the 20-yard line, which was essential for MSU to remain close with Northwestern, and even retain their lead with their battered defense.

MSU's return game was also on point against the Wildcats, as Kenneth Williams was able to average over 20 yards a return, and he was able to set up great field position for the Spartans near the end of the game. Without him, the Spartans would have had a much harder time in the fourth quarter, and the game might not have been close at the end without him.

What Went Wrong for MSU

Michigan State’s Liam Boyd attempts a field goal that was blocked by Northwestern during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Liam Boyd did great with what he was given against Northwestern, making all three of his extra point attempts, but the biggest thing that went wrong came on one of his kicks, and his name will be brought up whether he wants it to or not.

This is because his field goal in the fourth quarter, one that could have potentially won or at least made way for overtime against Northwestern, was blocked. Sure, that was not necessarily his fault, but it is something that he and the rest of the special teams will need to practice more regardless. It cannot happen again, or else fans will become more livid than they already are with the team.