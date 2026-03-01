Spartans Still Control Big Ten Despite Disappointing Weekend

The Michigan State hockey team will likely have to say goodbye to its No.1 national ranking after a disappointing home split against Ohio State over the weekend, but the Spartans' chances of a third consecutive Big Ten title remain intact.



MSU entered the weekend in second place, trailing Michigan by one point with four games left in the regular season, after Minnesota upset the Wolverines on Thursday. That meant that Michigan State could overtake its in-state rival with a win over Ohio State on Friday night in East Lansing, but it was not to be.



Michigan State's Gavin O'Connell, right, checks Notre Dame's Jaedon Kerr into the boards during the third period on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, at the Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Spartans were humbled 5-1 on their home ice, sliding to a four-point deficit in the conference standings after Michigan ended its regular season with a win.



Picking Up the Slack



It was the second time Ohio State has upset the Spartans as the No. 1 team this season, and the Buckeyes have been one of the greatest challenges for this year's team. Saturday's game was just as grueling, as Michigan State needed a third-period goal from Anthony Romani to force overtime.



Trey Augustine makes his 11th stop of a 13 round shootout to earn the extra point for Michigan State!



It'll go in the book as a tie but MSU comes away with two points in the standings. pic.twitter.com/Jj9wz16Xf2 — Michigan State Hockey (@MSU_Hockey) March 1, 2026

With no one scoring in the extra period, the game officially goes down as a tie, but Michigan State gets an extra point for winning the epic 13-round shootout.



"I thought that was a really good response out of our group, and I think that really embodies what our seniors are about," head coach Adam Nightingale said postgame. "They're a resilient group. Stuff's not always going to go your way, but they've always found a wya to get up off the mat."



Big Ten Standings Check



After the tie/shootout victory, Michigan State has 47 points on the season with two games left to play. Michigan leads the Big Ten with 49 but has already finished its regular season, and Penn State lurks with 41 points. Each win in college hockey earns a team three points, while overtime and shootout wins are worth two. That means Michigan State can tie or surpass the Wolverines with any kind of wins during the final weekend.



Penn State becomes a challenge if the Spartans struggle again. The Nittany Lions need two regulation wins and two MSU losses. It's a long shot, but not so impossible that it can be overlooked.



Michigan State's Notre Dame's during the third period on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, at the Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It seems like a simple task, but Michigan State will be traveling to Minnesota, which just put a dent in Michigan's Big Ten Championship hopes. The Spartans have actually been better on the road than at home this season, but after a subpar series against Ohio State and with Minnesota's capabilities as a spoiler, they'll have to be completely focused on the task at hand.



If they can do that, there's a good chance the Spartans will win another Big Ten Championship, despite not taking advantage of the opportunity against Ohio State.

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on potential NCAA tourney expansion when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW