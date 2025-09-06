How MSU Can Keep Run Game Success Going
The Michigan State Spartans’ run game had a solid performance last week.
MSU spent the offseason working to improve its run game, as that unit struggled for much of Jonathan Smith’s first season in East Lansing. The fruits of their labor appear to have paid off.
The Spartans played Western Michigan last week, rushing for 181 yards and two touchdowns as a team. They hope to keep that going as they take on the Boston College Eagles tonight.
MSU ran 33 times against BC last season for 127 yards and a touchdown. It hopes to have a better performance in this game against a good Eagles’ defense.
So, how can the Spartans keep their momentum on the ground going?
The Spartan run game
MSU was imposing its will against the Broncos last week, but that will not come as easily against a more talented Eagles’ defense. BC only allowed 16 rushing yards on 27 carries against Fordham.
While the Rams are an FCS team, the Eagles’ defense was flying to the football and forcing the Rams into negative plays. MSU must limit negative plays to as few as possible if it wants to have success on the ground.
The Spartans should ride the hot hand against the Eagles, and that is redshirt freshman Makhi Frazier. He broke out against WMU last week, rushing 14 times for 103 yards and a touchdown.
MSU held a running back competition this offseason to see who would emerge as the team’s top ball carrier, and Frazier clearly won that battle based on how he looked in the Spartans’ first game.
However, Smith and the Spartans should still use other backs in the run game. Brandon Tullis proved to be a valuable short-yardage back, and he has a powerful running style that should bruise up Eagles defenders.
MSU also has a talented runner at quarterback in Aidan Chiles. He did not have many designed runs against WMU, but that should change against BC.
Chiles has speed and long strides and is tough to bring down in the open field. Smith should consider using his legs more often in the run game.
The Spartans need to succeed on the ground to have a good season, and they will show how real their run-game improvement is against this Eagles team.
Stay up to date with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's run game vs. Boston College when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.