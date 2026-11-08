Spartan Sundays: MSU Finally Gets Something To Embrace

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — This is the first time in a while that it's okay to parade around in Michigan State gear during the fall.

The Spartans entered Saturday's game at Michigan on a six-game losing streak. They hadn't beaten the Wolverines since the flash-in-the-pan 2021 season with Kenneth Walker III. UM was hardly playing like world-beaters this season, but there was little reason -- scratch that -- zero reason to think MSU could go into Michigan Stadium and come out with a win.

A Convincing Night at Michigan Stadium

Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) hands it off to running back Kenneth Williams (32) against Michigan at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Well, Michigan State went into Michigan Stadium and won 15-6. Not only that, but they did it in a relatively convincing fashion. It didn't take a fluky "Trouble with the Snap" ending or a Ricky White, game-of-his-life type of performance. MSU lined it up with their heavily favored arch-rivals and was the better team.

The Spartans forced four turnovers. They won at the line of scrimmage. They led the whole way. It's impossible to know where all of it came from.

That's really the interesting part. If you showed that game tape and hid the records from somebody relatively clueless about football and asked them which team entered at 2-6 and which one entered at 5-3, they would've gotten it wrong.

MSU outgained Michigan 298-192. It had more passing yards. It had more rushing yards. The turnover differential was +4 in the Spartans' favor. They held the ball for just over 38 minutes. It's confounding in the best way for the green and white.

The talent gap was immensely in UM's favor, but the Wolverines seemed to be busy scratching their heads all game, trying to figure out a Michigan State defense that was missing its best defensive lineman (Ben Roberts), its best linebacker (Jordan Hall), and its best defensive back (Devin Vaught) nearly all game.

"We've been through so much adversity throughout this year," head coach Pat Fitzgerald said after the game. "For them to respond the way that they have, not only tonight, but also the whole season, I could not be more proud of them and more thankful for them."

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Miami (FL)

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

One team looked like it knew what Saturday night was about. The other didn't. In this day and age, with the transfer portal and the constant roster turnover, seeing a team "understand" a rivalry isn't something to take for granted, especially given that Michigan State has a Year 1 head coach.

This year won't be remembered as a good or an easy one a decade from now. The most likely scenario for MSU is a 3-9 or 4-8 record. But this is the Michigan game. It's the state championship. That doesn't matter right now; worry about that later. Always and forever, Fitzgerald and all the players in that locker room will get to say they took care of the game that meant the most.

"I know we haven't gotten what you want and what we want as far as wins, but I also told you when I took this job that I know that this game just means more," Fitzgerald also said. "I thought our guys came ready to play, and we did a great job finishing the job."

No More Fears

Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald asks for a penalty during a game against Michigan at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The thing the Spartans couldn't have had happen was a 2-10 finish. It would've made some sense, again, with all the injuries the team has experienced this year, but having your best win of the season as a Power Four team be against Toledo would still be a humiliating reality.

This is something Michigan State can cling to. It's something the fanbase can truly embrace. There still would've been semi-realistic shots at victories against Washington and Rutgers beyond this one, but the Huskies and the Scarlet Knights aren't exactly teams or opponents that inspire couch burnings in East Lansing. Michigan is one of those teams.

Michigan State running back Kenneth Williams (32) runs with the ball against Michigan at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

"We've had some tough outcomes, we've had some tough games, we've had some calls we'd love to have back, but this is a huge catalyst," Fitzgerald said. "Now, we need to enjoy it tonight in a 24-hour rule, because we got two huge games back-to-back at home (against Washington and Oregon), starting this weekend."

"These guys are playing their tails off for each other and for them, for our students, for Spartan Nation, and I'm hoping we'll see the best atmosphere that we've had all year (against UW)."

Everything gets to be all right, at least within that 24-hour rule. There are no worries about the injuries, the missed opportunities against Illinois and Northwestern (this team could realistically be 5-4!), or what the heck is going to happen when the transfer portal opens in January. All that has to matter right now is that Michigan State beat "That School Down The Road."